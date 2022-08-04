Foodie Friday: Non La Vietnamese Fusion & Bar

Looking for a new food spot to try out?

There’s a new Vietnamese fusion restaurant in San Marcos — Non La Vietnamese Fusion & Bar.

My dining partner and I just happened to stumble upon this brand new Vietnamese spot on our search for a Foodie Friday stop. Non La opened its doors on July 30 on the bottom floor of The Lyndon at Springtown.

The new San Marcos eatery is nice and clean with a welcoming staff, great lighting and a beautiful painting of Ho Chi Minh City adorning one of its walls.

While Non La may have just opened, this Vietnamese restaurant’s food was hitting on all cylinders when we made our visit.

“Our mission is to showcase the flavors of Vietnam with quality and wholesome ingredients,” the restaurant says on its website. “Non La is committed to guiding your taste buds through a flavorful journey inspired by a family recipe beginning back home in Saigon. Each bowl is full of exotic flavors which will make you feel like you are experiencing the warm Vietnam sun … It is also a pretty good hangover cure.”

What to get:

During our visit to Non La, I went with one of my favorite Asian dishes — Drunken noodles. This dish, which originates from Thailand, came with Non La’s house savory brown sauce with vegetables, scallions, onions and wide pho style noodles. I chose the lunch portion with chicken, which came out to $9.

I haven’t sampled a drunken noodle dish that I haven’t liked and this was no different. Everything on the plate tasted fresh. The only regret I have is I didn’t notice the option for a spicier version.

My dining companion chose to sample Non La’s orange chicken off their lunch menu, which came with orange chicken, fried rice, an egg roll and an iced tea for $9. My dining companion enjoyed his meal and said he wanted to return and try Non La’s pad thai.

Speaking of pad thai, Non La offers this dish with soft wide rice noodles and scrambled eggs. You can get it with either chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, vegetarian (tofu and vegetables) or combination (shrimp, chicken and pork). The pad thai comes in either a lunch or dinner portion and price depends on the protein.

Non La also has sag noodle served with lo-mein noodles, house savory brown sauce, vegetables, scallions, onions and your choice of protein.

You can also get fried rice, pad wun sen (thin glass noodles with egg), egg noodle and crispy egg noodle all served with house savory brown sauce, vegetables, scallions, onions and your choice of protein.

Non La also offers pho — rice noodle soup served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil and limes. The restaurant offers several proteins for its pho: rare steak ($10), brisket ($10), wagyu ($19), beef ribs ($19), meatball ($11), combination ($14), chicken ($10), vegetable ($9) and super bowl ($20). The super bowl comes with meatballs, tendon, brisket, steak and ribs served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, limes.

There’s also egg noodle soup served with bok choy and your choice of protein — shrimp, tofu, wonton, chicken and seafood ($11-14).

Non La has vermicelli noodle bowls — rice noodles served with fried eggs, cucumber, lettuce, sprouts, pickled carrots, daikon, pickled cabbage, scallions, peanuts and house fish sauce. There are several protein options to choose from: pork, chicken, shrimp, beef, tofu, vegetable or combination ($11-15).

You can also get a banh mi — a soft baguette, mayo, pate, pickled carrots, daikon, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, black pepper, soy sauce and either grilled pork ($7), grilled chicken ($7), grilled beef lemongrass ($7) or grilled combo ($9).

Non La has a wide selection of menu options. To view the full menu visit: https://www.nonlasupshop.com/menu.

If you go:

Non La is located at 200 Springtown Way, Suite 112.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Phone: 512-667-6555

Website: nonlasupshop.com