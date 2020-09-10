Foodie Friday: Pie Society

If you lived in San Marcos and have craved pizza before, you’ve at least considered picking up or dining at Pie Society.

The local pizzeria offers slices of New York-style pizza with flavorful combinations of high-quality ingredients.

Looking for a pie with honey, fresh spinach, crushed red peppers and spicy sausage? Pie Society’s got it. Or, are you searching for a spicy slice with sriracha roasted chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, pineapple and fresh cilantro? This San Marcos staple has just what you’re looking for.

Pie Society has a wide variety of non-pizza options, including salads, calzones and sandwiches. The local joint also has plenty of libations for those interested with draft beers, canned and bottled beers and craft cocktails on the menu.

What to get:

On our visit to Pie Society our waitress suggested the Balance of Power, which includes fresh spinach, spicy sausage, crushed red peppers and honey. Although I’ve been to Pie Society many times, this was the first slice of the Balance of Power I've had. The ingredients all complemented each other. The fresh spinach combined with the slight sweetness of the honey paired well with the spicy sausage. This pie is definitely worth another order or two on a next visit.

Looking for other great delicious flavor combinations? Consider trying the Garden of Eden — a pie topped with fresh spinach, local mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and feta. Or maybe you’d like El Diablo — Pie Society’s pizza with sriracha roasted chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, pineapple and fresh cilantro. The Enlightenment also provides a unique flavor profile with brussel sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, shaved parmesan, honey balsamic reduction and garlic infused extra virgin olive oil. There’s also the The San Martian — a pie served with garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Dos XX braised chicken, Mexican street corn, fresh jalapenos, Texas goat cheese, cilantro lime crema and fresh cilantro.

Looking for a more traditional taste? The Holy Grail is pizza that comes with pepperoni and local mushrooms. The Handshake is Pie Society’s spin on the traditional supreme pizza with sausage, pepperoni, green bell peppers, local mushrooms, red onion and black olives. The 78-666 provides the common meat-filled pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon.

Before ordering your pie, you can pick among starters of garlic knots; a Texas goat cheese plate, which is served with a roasted garlic bulb, pizza sauce, Texas honey and toasted homemade crostinis; or spinach artichoke dip.

Pie Society also provides the option to build your own pie. From open to 6 p.m., a slice of pizza and a pint will cost you $6.

You can also get a salad. Consider trying the strawberry goat cheese salad served with spinach and arugula tossed in a garlic balsamic vinaigrette topped with honey pecans, goat cheese, strawberries and green onions.

If you go:

Pie Society is located at 700 N. LBJ Drive and is open daily from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

You can view Pie Society’s menu at piesmtx.com