Foodie Friday: Rogelio’s Restaurant

Rogelio’s Restaurant has been providing San Marcans authentic, flavorful Mexican cuisine for over 20 years.

We enjoyed Rogelio’s food so much we had to visit twice. In fact, we had to make sure we tasted Rogelio’s self-proclaimed “best tortilla soup in San Marcos” on the second try. Each meal we ate was delicious and worth two stops.

Rogelio’s is a locally owned and operated San Marcos eatery. “The entire Nieto family welcomes you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” the restaurant says on its website. “We strive to provide our customers with an outstanding experience by offering good food and great service.”

What to order

On our first visit we tried two different enchilada plates.

The first plate we tried was a traditional beef enchilada plate. These enchiladas were perfectly seasoned. The beef was packed with flavor and the chile con carne perfectly complemented the overall taste. The melted cheese completed the enchiladas. This plate came with refried beans and rice, and much like the enchiladas, these were delicious.

Our second plate was suggested by our waitress, which allowed us to try their chicken enchilada. This plate had one beef enchilada — topped with chile con carne and melted cheese — and one chicken enchilada — served with salsa verde and shredded cheese. This meal also included rice and refried beans.

Rogelio’s has a multitude of enchilada options, including chicken sour cream enchiladas; mushroom enchiladas; Daniel’s enchiladas, which includes cheese enchiladas topped with fried eggs; shrimp enchiladas; del mar enchiladas, which are stuffed with crab meat, shrimp, cream cheese and are covered with gravy and jack cheese; and the traditional cheese enchiladas.

On our second visit, we had to try the chicken tortilla soup. Rogelio’s has dubbed it the “best tortilla soup in San Marcos,” and it is delicious. This tortilla soup has rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, chicken, tortilla strips and Monterry jack cheese. What stood out about this tortilla soup was its spice. This soup was spicy — in the best way. It definitely stands out among a crowd of restaurants with tortilla soup in San Marcos.

Looking for something else? Rogelio’s has plenty of options. Going in for breakfast? Consider trying Rogelio’s huevos rancheros, huevos a la mexicana, Consuelo’s huevos, huevos con carne guisada or their migas plate. Heading in for lunch or dinner? Consider having Rogelio’s fajitas, chicken chipotle, chicken poblano, Texas State burrito, chicken mole or their carne guisada plate.

If you go

Rogelio’s is located at 625 S. LBJ Dr.

Phone: 512-392-4141

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.