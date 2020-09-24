Foodie Friday: Sean Patrick's

Over the years Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub has become an institution in San Marcos located on the southeast corner of the downtown square. The eatery/watering hole first opened in 2005 in an historical building constructed in 1885. It’s just one of many located in downtown that encircle the historic courthouse.

According to their website, Sean Patrick’s said in the 70s, the business housed at their current location, was called “Too Bitter.” It was a place where bands could show off their musical talents and saw the likes of musicians such as The Police, which included Sting, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Eric Johnson and more.

Although the business model has changed since the 70s, today Sean Patrick’s is as successful as ever. They’ve even received accolades such as Best Irish Bar, Brew Pub and Sports Bar in Central Texas. You can see why, too. Their food is made from scratch. They refuse to compromise on quality at their restaurant. That's why they source their fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

With a name like Sean Patrick’s it beckons consumers to try an Irish dish. On a recent visit, I ordered the Shepherd’s Pie. Restaurateurs and patrons alike say you eat with your eyes first. I must admit it was hard to dive into the dish because it looked so visually appealing. But even better was the taste. It was so delicious and perfectly seasoned. It was a ground beef and mixed vegetable blend, topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. It even came with a side salad.

My dining companion tried the Guinness Fish and Chips.

Farm raised catfish soaked in Guinness and breaded in their own Texas beer batter. It came served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce.

If you’re not in the mood for Irish food, then try one of their burgers. All their burgers are 1/2-pound, certified black Angus beef and come with lettuce, tomato, red onion and French fries on a white or wheat bun. They’ll even substitute a portobello mushroom or chicken breast at no extra charge.

Diners can try one of the many beers on tap, including some of their own in-house brews in a place with great atmosphere.

If you go:

Sean Patrick’s

202 E San Antonio St, San Marcos

512- 392-7310