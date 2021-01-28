Foodie Friday: Shai Yo Thai

There are a lot of reasons to choose Thai food on your next culinary adventure.

Most folks are unaware Thai food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world, enjoyed for its distinct and strong flavors. Most dishes contain lots of green vegetables and herbs; some even suggest Thai food is a healthier option than Chinese food because it uses fewer heavy sauces and oils.

What better place to go break out the chopsticks than Shai Yo Thai?

On a recent visit my dining companion and I were greeted by a knowledgeable wait staff eager to make our dining experience one to remember.

After being seated we both chose the Thai Iced Tea which was freshly brewed and came with a variety of spices added, poured over ice with milk added. It was delicious. If you’re a masala chai tea fan, you’ll love it!

As an entrée I chose Pad Thai. It was a mouthwatering concoction of stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions and special Thai sauce with peanut and lime served on the side. Most folks who have a sensitive palate worry Thai food may be too spicy. This is not the case. Diners can select the intensity level of their dish from mild to hot.

I selected somewhere in the middle of the “spice scale” and it was perfect with only minimal eye-watering. The noodles were cooked perfectly, and my protein was chicken.

My partner ordered the Drunken Noodles. It’s a spicy flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, chili, basil with brown sauce.

Each dish came with a crispy fried spring roll filled with delicious goodness.

By the time the meal was over it was clear the lunch experience was a success.

On these crisp winter days, perhaps a soup is in order. Shai Yo Thai has several to choose from, like the Tom Jeud (Bowl). It’s a clear vegetable soup with glass noodles, green onion, Napa cabbage and ground Pork, Chicken or Tofu, (Non-Spicy).

Or, if you’re into curry like I am, try Gang-Karee. A yellow curry with coconut cream, sweet onions, and potatoes blend with your choice of a protein.

Be sure and save room for dessert like their sumptuous fried bananas with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon, or maybe their mango sticky rice. Sweet sticky rice served with sweet seasonal mango and sticky coconut milk topping. Don’t forget the Thai custard — A classic sweet baked custard made with coconut milk.

IF YOU GO:

Shai Yo Thai Cuisine & Grill, 700 N LBJ Dr #109 - San Marcos.

Shai Yo Thai is open for lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.-8:45 p.m. during weekdays. The restaurant is open 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.