Foodie Friday: Sky Blue Cafe

A new restaurant just off the Square has opened, offering San Marcos residents with delicious cafe food and fresh twists on classics.

Sky Blue Cafe sits on West San Antonio Street in between The Parlor — a new student apartment complex — and the Price Center. This new San Marcos eatery has only been open for a few weeks but it’s well worth the try.

The restaurant itself is quaint and clean with white brick walls and cozy booths. Sky Blue has a wide range of selections for San Marcans to sample. Between the Tex-Mex options, breakfast plates and burgers and sandwiches, there are meals for all eaters.

What to get:

During our visit to Sky Blue Cafe, the catfish topped with queso and pico immediately caught my eye. There are few better foods than fried catfish, especially when the batter has a good crunch and the fish is nice and flaky. But top it with queso and pico and I’m in.

This selection was excellent. The queso was nice and smooth. The pico added a nice spicy kick to the meal. The two paired equally well with the delicious catfish. This meal came with fries — more like a potato wedge, however, but still tasty. I highly recommend the catfish with queso and pico. This delicious meal came out to $10.95. If you’re not feeling as adventurous, Sky Blue also offers a traditional catfish plate with fried catfish, fries, hush puppies and toast.

My dining companion went with the restaurant’s chicken fried chicken sandwich, which was also topped with queso and pico. He liked his lunch plate, which came out to $8.95 served with fries.

Sky Blue dishes out several items under their “main dishes” part of the menu. You can get a sirloin steak ($13.95), two pork chops ($12.95) or meatloaf ($10.95), which come with two sides — choose from sautéed vegetables, rice, asparagus, mashed potatoes, fries or a house salad. You can also get a chicken fried chicken with either fries, toast and gravy, or a chicken fried chicken topped with queso and pico served with fries, both for $10.95. Sky Blue also has a chicken fried steak served with fries, toast and gravy for $9.95.

Maybe you’re looking for a burger or sandwich. Sky Blue offers up two different Philly cheese steak options — one topped with grilled jalapenos, tomatoes and queso ($10.95), and the other topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese ($8.95). You can also get a hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard and pickles for $8.95. Want to add onto the burger? Sky Blue offers several add-ons, including cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and bacon.

Maybe consider the tuna salad sandwich ($6.95) or a grilled cheese sandwich ($5.95) — both served with chips and a pickle spear.

Sky Blue has several salad selections: fajita salad, cobb salad and a house salad. Searching for good soup, there’s also tortilla soup and tomato soup options.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast, Sky Blue also has a variety of options, including a steak and egg plate, migas, French toast and a breakfast sandwich.

You can also try Sky Blue’s Tex-Mex fare — nachos, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos or enchiladas.

If you go:

Sky Blue Cafe is located at 206 W. San Antonio St.

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sky Blue is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information visit Sky Blue’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/skybluecafetx

Phone: 512-667-6402