Foodie Friday: Spud Ranch

Got a Texas sized appetite? Well then, you’ll need a Texas sized meal! Look no further than the ranch — Spud Ranch.

This local mainstay has been serving up monster-sized spuds filled with just about every concoction you can think of, guaranteed to quell just about any hunger pangs.

With the weather getting chilly, what better meal is there to cozy up to, than a Frito Pie Spud. This behemoth comes with perfectly cooked and seasoned chili, along with cheddar cheese, the butter most are accustomed to having on a baked potato, sour cream and chives. But let’s not forget the undisputed king of all toppings — Fritos. Mix it all together and you’ll have a meal not soon to forget.

My dining partner opted for the Mac Spud. Yep, you guessed it. It was a perfectly cooked potato complete with a mound of macaroni and cheese — just al dente — along with bacon bits and chives. Wow!

The good thing about most dishes is that I rarely can finish one so I have leftovers for later. That said, it’s a good value because of getting two meals for the price of one.

On a previous visit, I had the Chicken Fried Steak Spud which came complete with chicken fried steak, cheddar cheese, country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast. It was the heartiest of meals and for just $8.49 a great deal.

Spud Ranch offers more than delicious spud filled creations. They also serve up a great selection of hamburgers and sandwiches like the: Texas Bacon Cheeseburger. It’s a juicy patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, bacon, American cheese, mayo, and mustard on Texas Toast for just $8.69. Or, how about the Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich. A breaded chicken fried steak with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of country gravy on Texas Toast for $7.59

Are you sticking with chicken? Then try the Tejas Chicken Sandwich, a grilled marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, bacon, and ranch on Texas Toast for only $7.59.

IF YOU GO:

Spud Ranch is located at 1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. in San Marcos. They are open Monday – Saturday 11a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday. They also deliver.

For more information call 512-805-7783.

*Due to the coronavirus Spud Ranch is take out only.

lwinter

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @LanceWinter