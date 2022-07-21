Foodie Friday: Sunny's Pizza & Wings

Sometimes you just need a nice, greasy slice of pizza.

Sunny’s Pizza & Wings located off Old Ranch Road 12 is just the spot to get a solid slice for a good price.

With a menu full of pizza options, chicken and even Indian cuisine, Sunny’s might just be a San Marcos eatery to sample.

“Sunny's Pizza & Wings is one of San Marcos's most popular,” the restaurant says on its website. “Give them a try, and you'll soon understand why. It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in San Marcos Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. For a unique taste of the region, chow down on [work-from-home] meal at this well-regarded restaurant. You'll soon see why it's so popular locally.”

What to get:

To sample a couple of Sunny’s selections, my dining partner and I picked a large pepperoni pizza, and an order of three chicken tenders and French fries.

This was a good slice of pizza. The kind that makes you wax nostalgic about those college nights where money was tight and a piece of pizza was a welcomed treat. The pepperoni pizza from Sunny’s featured a thin crust that had a bit of crunch and was just doughy enough. The pie had plenty of cheese and the pepperoni was tasty.

The chicken tenders were a solid addition to our lunch. It reminded me of chicken tenders that you get from a certain queen of dairy fast food spot. They were well breaded and fresh. The fries were what you’d expect from French fries.

If you’re looking to be adventurous, Sunny’s has several specialty pizzas. There’s the cowboy pizza ($10.99), which comes with barbecue sauces, meatballs, onions and jalapenos. The BBQ chicken pizza ($10.99) comes with barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and onions

Maybe you’re in a hungrier mood. If you are looking to satisfy a hunger, the monster pizza ($12.99) might just be the pie you’ve been searching for. This pizza comes with sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon, green peppers, green olives, mushrooms and onions.

Or you could try a pizza out of the ordinary like the chicken tikka pizza ($10.99), which comes with chicken tikka, onions and jalapenos.

If you’re looking for pasta. Sunny’s offers plain spaghetti with garlic bread and cheese ($6.99); cheese ravioli served with mozzarella and a side of garlic bread ($6.99); cheese lasagna baked with mozzarella served with garlic bread ($6.99); and chicken parmigiana spaghetti ($7.99).

Sunny’s also has several burger options on its menu, including a classic cheese burger ($4.99), bacon cheese burger ($5.79), and a jalapeno cheese burger ($5.59). Other sandwiches to consider choosing from include the chicken parmigiana sandwich ($6.99), Italian sausage sandwich ($6.99) and meatball sandwich ($6.99).

Sunny’s also dishes out different chicken wing plates — plain wings ($10.99); buffalo wings, chicken wings breaded, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce ($10.99); BBQ wings, chicken wings breaded and fried then tossed in onions sauce; and boneless wings ($10.99).

Then there’s the Indian cuisine portion of Sunny’s menu, which features chicken tikka and French fries ($8.99) and vegetable samosa ($3.49).

To make an online order or see the full menu visit https://www.sunnyspizzaandwings.com/#menu.

If you go:

Sunny’s Pizza & Wings is located at 507 Craddock Avenue in San Marcos.

The pizza place is open from 11 a.m.-11:35 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Phone: 512-392-7437

Website: https://www.sunnyspizzaandwings.com.