Foodie Friday: Taquitos La Chula #2

Editor’s Note: The Daily Record is highlighting food trucks and stands in and around San Marcos. Know a food truck we should highlight this month? Email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.

On our new quest to try food trucks and stands across San Marcos, this week’s endeavor led us just up the street from the Daily Record office to Taquitos La Chula #2.

From this vibrant green food truck comes delicious Mexican food rivaling any in the city. The menu may be small but the food they sling out is flavorful and affordable.

Taquitos La Chula #2 describes itself on social media as having the “best tacos in town.” They also highlight their burritos, tortas, sopas, quesadillas and aguas frescas.

What to get:

During our visit to Taquitos La Chula #2, my dining partner selected the pambazo. This delicious sandwich came with toasted bread dipped in their secret sauce packed with chicken, sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce with a side of salsa. My dining partner raved about the bread combined with the flavorful fillings. He said he would have to come back again just for this pambazo, which only came out to $8.99.

I wasn't feeling as adventurous during our visit, so I went with Taquitos La Chula #2’s large fajita chicken quesadilla. This 12-inch tortilla filled with fajita chicken, onions and cilantro was outstanding. It came with grilled onions and a grilled jalapeno on the side. This was an excellent meal for lunch. You can also get a smaller quesadilla with a six-inch tortilla and there are other meat options — al pastor, bistec, tripa, chorizo, suadero and barbacoa

This green food stand also offers mini tacos and regular size tacos. The order of the mini tacos comes with four mini tacos with your choice of meat — al pastor, bistec, tripa, chorizo, fajita chicken, suadero or barbacoa — served with onions and cilantro with grilled onions and a jalapeno on the side. This filling serving comes out to $7.75, and for a dollar more you can add queso fresco and avocado to the order.

The regular tacos also come with the same meat options as the mini tacos served with onions and cilantro with grilled onions and a jalapeno on the side. Each taco is $3.50.

You can also sample Taquitos La Chula #2 torta and burrito. The torta comes with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, Monterey cheese and refried beans on bread. The burrito is served on a 12-inch tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans, onions, cilantro and sour cream.

The food truck also offers sopes — homemade tortilla bowl served with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, tomato and avocado slices.

Taquitos La Chula #2 has enchiladas rojas: three enchiladas served with chicken, lettuce, queso fresco and salsa on the side. Or you can sample their enchiladas verdes – four enchiladas green salsa, chicken, queso fresco, cilantro and onions.

If you go:

Taquitos La Chula #2 is located at 2041 Interstate 35 Frontage Road in San Marcos.

To keep up with the food truck’s hours follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TaquitosLaChula or on Instagram: @Taquitos_La_Chula.

Taquitos La Chula #2 can be reached at 512-738-3018.