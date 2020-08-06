Foodie Friday: Texas Bean & Brew House

On Texas Bean & Brew House's social media platform, it refers to itself as, “a casual place to eat, drink and hangout.” But that doesn’t come close to describing what a gem this eatery has become to its culinary fan base in San Marcos.

On the day of our visit, my dining companion opted to select from the breakfast menu choosing French toast.

It’s a concoction of brown sugar cinnamon Texas Toast topped with your choice of strawberry, peach, or cinnamon pecan cream cheese. If that’s not enough it comes served with two eggs made to order and your choice of bacon or sausage.

His selection was cinnamon pecan cream cheese with two eggs, over easy, and bacon. It was a wonderful selection, and at just $9.99 it's sure to get your motor going for the day.

They also make a breakfast pizza. It's soft pita bread topped with scrambled eggs, queso and choice of bacon or sausage for only $7.99. Or maybe try the San Marcos Scramble. It comes with three fresh eggs scrambled — with ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and jack cheese. It’s also served with potato or sweet potato hash, a choice of bacon or sausage and a side of toast guaranteed to cure hunger pangs, all for $8.99.

Being someone who loves a good burger how could I not try the Suit Yourself Burger?

It came served on a sweet bun with their signature B&B sauce and a choice of kettle chips or fries. It was served with the usual lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a pickle spear, all which were fresh and delicious.

While the burger patty was cooked perfectly what stuck out in mind most was the bun. Wow! What a wonderful conveyance for the rest of the show. It was soft, sweet and it just beckoned me for another bite. I chose the sweet potato fries, easily enough for two, and ate almost every one. All of this for the meager price of $8.99.

Another menu item to look at is the Honey Mustard Chicken.

It’s a boneless chicken breast, grilled and seasoned to perfection and glazed with Honey Mustard, on a sweet bun. It comes served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, pickle spear and choice of kettle chips or fries for $7.99.

Or maybe tacos are on your radar. Then you’ll want to try out their Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork taco.

It’s slow-cooked tender shreds of pulled pork, green chilies, cilantro, cheddar cheese, tomatillo sauce and lime wedge. Served on flour or corn tortilla and a steal at $4.99.

You can’t visit Texas Bean and Brew and not select something from the “Bean” portion of the menu — coffee bean that is. They make a wide variety of brews including, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, macchiatos and more.

On the “Brew” side of the menu they offer a variety of domestic and craft brews — even wine.

For a less adult beverage experience, try one of their many teas from their "leaf" selections.

If you go

Texas Bean and Brew House is located at 1328 North Interstate 35.

•Temporary hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.