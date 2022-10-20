Foodie Friday: Texas Pie Company

This week’s Foodie Friday took us up to Kyle.

We visited Texas Pie Company where this eatery’s slogan is simple: “Life is short, Eat more pie.”

Located in the Pie Capital of Texas, this Kyle spot doles out delicious pies, baked goods, quiches and casseroles as well as lunches and daily specials.

Texas Pie Company says its pies come from chef Julie Albertson’s grandmother and her cherished recipes which were handed down through generations of her family.

“True Southern comfort food,” the restaurant describes itself on its website. “We are famous for our handmade Pies and Casseroles. The Texas Pie Company is also a full service restaurant serving daily lunch specials, casseroles, fresh made sandwiches, salads and many other desserts. It is a fun, vibrant and colorful atmosphere with many generations of family photos decorating the walls along with unique art.”

What to get:

When visiting Texas Pie Company, you naturally have to try the pie.

There are classic pies, including southern pecan, lemon chess, buttermilk, almond joy, chocolate fudge, fudge pecan, coconut macaroon and peanut butter mousse. There are several fruity pies such as peach, Dutch apple, strawberry peach and strawberry rhubarb. Five-inch pies are $6 and 10-inch pies are $22.

There are also coconut, chocolate and key lime pies ($6 for a slice and $20 for a 10-inch pie). You can get multiple cheesecake flavors — plain, chocolate truffle, strawberry swirl, Kahlua, Oreo and pumpkin during October-December.

Texas Pie Company also has several different bars, brownies and cookies, including lemon bars ($2.75), pecan pie bars ($3.95), peanut butter yum-yum ($3.95), OMG brownies ($3.95), snickerdoodle cookies ($0.85) and chocolate chip cookies ($0.85).

During our visit to Texas Pie Company, we tried the restaurant’s lunch. I went with the ham and cheddar sandwich, while my dining companion chose the turkey and Swiss sandwich. Both sandwiches were tasty and came with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and jalapenos. Mayo and mustard were served on the side. Both sandwiches cost $6.95.

Texas Pie Company also has a tuna salad sandwich, chicken salad sandwich, egg salad sandwich, BLT sandwich and grilled cheese.

You can also try one of this Kyle eatery’s salads, including quiche, which comes with a generous slice of quiche with tossed salad ($7.95). There’s also a chef salad served with sliced oven roasted turkey, black forest ham and cheddar cheese on top of a large bed of field greens ($8.75). There’s the Big Country salad ($9.95), which comes with field greens topped with diced ham and turkey, cheddar cheese, a scoop of fresh egg salad, diced bacon and sliced onions.

The restaurant also has several daily lunch specials for $9.25, which come with a salad served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch, a homemade yeast roll and freshly brewed iced tea. Monday and Tuesday’s daily special is King Ranch Chicken over Tortilla Chips. Chicken breast with cranberry-citrus gravy and cornbread stuffing is Wednesday’s special. Meatloaf and garlic mashed potatoes is Thursday’s special. An individual 5-inch chicken pot pie is the special on Friday and Saturday.

To view the full menu visit: https://texaspiecompany.com/pages/menu.

If you go:

Texas Pie Company is located at 202 W. Center St. in Kyle

The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Texas Pie Company is also open from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The Kyle eatery is closed on Sundays.

Phone: 512-268-5885

Website: https://texaspiecompany.com/