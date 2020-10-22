Foodie Friday: Toma Taco

Looking for a convenient option that serves up delicious food close to the Square then Toma Taco deserves your consideration.

This Mexican restaurant dishes out flavorful meals at a great price. With taco in the name, this San Marcos spot has plenty of options to choose from. Between the carne asada, carne guisada, carnitas, pastor and chicken fajita tacos, you can’t go wrong.

Toma Taco has a wide array of selections for any eater, ranging from breakfast favorites like bacon and egg tacos and migas, to hearty dinner plates.

Don’t just take our word, these testimonials featured on Toma Taco’s website capture our feelings as well: “The food is awesome. Friendly service, reasonable prices, pleasant atmosphere.” “Service was fast and friendly and not over priced at all.”

What to get

During our visit to Toma Taco, I chose to tackle a combination plate — El Tejano. The plate came with two cheese enchiladas, carne guisada, rice, refried beans and guacamole.

My eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach as this plate came with a heaping amount of food. The cheese enchiladas were perfectly cheesy. The carne guisada was well seasoned and delicious. The guacamole was the perfect addition to this plate.

My eating companion chose a chicken fajita torta, which included lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado served on a Bolillo. The meal came with refried beans. The torta was so tasty he scarfed it down without hesitation.

Looking to try a taco at Toma Taco? The options are bountiful with carne asada, carnitas, lengua and avocado among the pickings. They also have special tacos such as the Taco El Rey — a chicken fajita taco served with queso fresco and avocado; the Taco Marisquero — a grilled shrimp taco served with homemade mango sauce; and the Taco Sinaloa — a grilled tilapia taco served with cabbage and pico de gallo.

Maybe you’re looking for breakfast at Toma Taco? Consider the barbacoa plate, which comes with barbacoa, two scrambled eggs, potatoes and refried beans. Or maybe try the migas plate — a serving of tortilla chips with eggs, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and melted cheese on top. It comes with refried beans and potatoes. Maybe huevos rancheros or chilaquiles are more your style? Toma Taco has those too. All breakfast plates are served with flour or corn tortillas.

Toma Taco’s Tex-Mex plates include the San Antonio plate — barbacoa served with rice, beans, salad and pico de gallo; Boko Burrito — a burrito with your choice of meat, tomato, sour cream with gravy and cheese on top served with rice and refried beans; or consider the Chile Relleno — one chile relleno served with your choice of ground beef or cheese topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. The plate comes with rice, refried beans, sour cream and salad.

Toma Taco also has fajita plates, seafood plates and plates for vegetarians.

If you go:

Toma Taco is located 179 S. LBJ Dr.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.