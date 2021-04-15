Foodie Friday: Wok & Roll

Searching for delicious Chinese cuisine in San Marcos? Then look no further than Wok & Roll.

This local eatery offers a wide variety of traditional Chinese dishes as well as modern takes on classic fare. Wok & Roll also features plenty of sushi options.

“Wok & Roll is a cornerstone in the San Marcos community and has been recognized for its outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff,” the restaurant says on its website. “Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality, fresh ingredients.”

What to get

During our visit to Wok & Roll, my dining companion chose the Kung Pao chicken, which came with peanuts, broccoli and mushrooms and fried rice.

I went simply with the restaurant’s General Tso chicken. This lunch portion came with a heaping amount of chicken tossed in a savory and spicy sauce served with fried rice and sliced cucumber. I added four pieces of Wok & Roll’s California Roll, which came with crab meat, avocado and cucumber. A delicious addition to this meal.

Each lunch selection comes with a pork egg roll, your choice of fried or steamed rice and your choice of crab rangoon or a soup.

Wok & Roll has plenty of other options to choose from during your dining experience.

Looking for one of this Chinese spot’s house specialties? Consider drying the Peking Duck — boneless and tender, roasted duck topped with green onions and a side of hoisin sauce and steamed bun. Or try the Sizzling Beef & Scallop, which comes with tender slices of beef sautéed with stir fried scallops and vegetables in a “very tasty” brown sauce. Maybe you’re in the mood for one of Wok & Roll’s salt and pepper selections, which comes in either crispy shrimp, crispy pork chop or crispy chicken.

Wok & Roll offers multiple chicken selections. Consider trying the chicken broccoli, chicken chop suey, Kung Pao chicken, Mandarin chicken, Sesame chicken or orange chicken. Each of the restaurant’s chicken options comes served with steamed or fried rice and a pork egg roll all for $10.95.

Wok & Roll also has shrimp options. You might try this eatery’s Kung Pao shrimp, Mandarin shrimp, sweet and sour shrimp, cashew shrimp or almond shrimp. These selections also come with steamed or fried rice and a pork egg roll all for $11.95.

Wok & Roll has multiple pork, beef and vegetable options for hungry diners, including pork chop suey, moo shu pork, beef broccoli, Mongolian beef, tofu clay pot and Wok and Roll tofu.

On its sushi menu, Wok and Roll has the Alaskan roll, Caterpillar roll, Crispy roll, Crazy shrimp roll, Hamachi roll, Hot Jenny roll, Philadelphia roll, Wok & Roll and plenty of other options. The restaurant also offers nigiri and sashimi options.

If you go:

Wok & Roll is located 812 S. Guadalupe St.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

To see Wok & Roll’s full menu visit https://www.wokandrollsanmarcos.com/menu.aspx.

For online ordering visit: https://bit.ly/2OVJ7Ku