Foodie Friday: Wow-Wee’s Cafe

You’ve probably passed it as you’ve driven down Aquarena Springs Drive headed toward Texas State University.

A hidden gem surrounded by trees just off Aquarena Springs, Wow-Wee’s Cafe dishes out tasty Mexican food. The restaurant may be small but enter this San Marcos spot and you’re met with a wonderful smell and welcoming ambiance.

Wow-Wee’s claim to fame is its XL burrito, which is a 21-inch, 3-pound burrito created in the 1990s after “very hungry high school football players” requested it. Wow-Wee’s menu also features the classics — fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, carne guisada, burritos, migas and menudo.

“Wow-Wee’s uses secret, traditional recipes and fresh, all natural ingredients,” the restaurant says on its Facebook page. “We make our own delicious south Texas style of chorizo that has been prepared from the same recipe for decades. We even boil our own chilies and use natural peppers to spice our food up — no powdered ingredients here. Come on down to our restaurant for a delicious, filling breakfast or lunch, and if you’re feeling up to the challenge — see if you can tackle the Wow-Wee itself!”

What to get

Although Wow-Wee’s offers the XL burrito, it was too intimidating for us during our lunch visit to this local cafe.

We went with the classics during our meal. If you’ve read Foodie Friday long enough, you know well that I’m a big fan of migas. So, naturally, I had to sample Wow-Wee’s migas, which comes served as eggs scrambled with tortillas and salsa topped with cheese and a side of beans and potatoes. It was a delicious sampling that only came out to $5.99.

My dining companion went with Wow-Wee’s carne guisada plate, which the restaurant describes as Mexican-style beef stew served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and flour tortillas. This meal was an affordable $8.50.

Searching for breakfast? Wow-Wee’s offers plenty of breakfast plates machacado con huevo plates, huevos rancheros, papas con huevo, eggs and bacon or ham, menudo, barbacoa, Wow-Wee’s special, gordita and chorizo con huevo. You can also get one pound of barbacoa with flour or corn tortillas and salsa to go for $18.99. Don't forget about Wow-Wee's breakfast taco options.

Wow-Wee’s also serves out multiple lunch plates. The restaurant dishes out a enchiladas plate, which comes with four enchiladas, Mexican or American style, served with rice and beans. You can also pick from Wow-Wee’s taco plate, flauta plate, fajita plate, Tex-Mex plate, chalupa plate and enchilada burrito.

If you go:

Wow-Wee’s Cafe is located at 1505 Aquarena Springs Dr. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

Call: 512-878-0339 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wow-Wees-Cafe-198470386897900.