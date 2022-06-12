Pictured with Emily Ford is Commander Stephanie Brown and VFW post 3413 Scholarship Chairman Loretta Eiben. Photo by Bernadette Adams
Ford wins VFW Post 3413 Award
Maurice T. Suttles VFW Auxiliary Scholarship Chairman Loretta Eiben awarded the first place Patriotic Art Award to Emily Ford with prize of $50 for her painting of the Statue of Liberty.
Ford went on to win first place at District 5 level, where she received a prize of $300. Currently, Ford is awaiting results from the State VFW post to see if she has won a scholarship at that level.
Ford is a senior at San Marcos High School and has been accepted at Texas State University.