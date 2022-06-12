Ford wins VFW Post 3413 Award

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Auxiliary Scholarship Chairman Loretta Eiben awarded the first place Patriotic Art Award to Emily Ford with prize of $50 for her painting of the Statue of Liberty.

Ford went on to win first place at District 5 level, where she received a prize of $300. Currently, Ford is awaiting results from the State VFW post to see if she has won a scholarship at that level.

Ford is a senior at San Marcos High School and has been accepted at Texas State University.