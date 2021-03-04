Fresco now open at The Lyndon at Springtown

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above,  Fresco — a new restaurant located at The Lyndon at Springtown, 200 Springtown Way, Suite 120 — is now open. Photo courtesy of Fresco

Thu, 03/04/2021 - 7:00pm
Food
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, March 4, 2021

Fresco, a new restaurant located at The Lyndon at Springtown, is now open. 

The restaurant features a down-the-line salad/grain bowl concept with a Latin and Southwestern flavor profile. Customers can "Build Your Own Bowl" or choose from chef created "Lifestyle Bowls."

Fresco has multiple Lifestyle Bowls to choose from including the vegan bowl, paleo bowl and keto bowl. 

The vegan bowl comes with a fresco blend of greens, cilantro lime rice, mushrooms, onions and peppers, avocado, cherry tomato pico, rainbow carrots, cucumber and sesame lime dressing. The paleo bowl features shredded kale, adobo lime grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, boiled eggs, red cabbage, sunflower seeds and a lime squeeze. The keto bowl includes shredded kale, arugula, adobo lime grilled chicken, avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, sunflower seeds, queso fresco and avocado yogurt ranch.

Fresco is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The restaurant is at 200 Springtown Way, Suite 120.

