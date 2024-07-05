FUN TIME AND FIREWORKS

The Party Fun Time Band, which according to their instagram likes to “party and have a fun time” will be playing one of their last shows at Tantra, 217 W Hopkins Street, this Friday from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Go get a beer and have, I hate to say it again but, a fun time. Saturday from 9 to 9:30 p.m., if you’re not over explosions, there will be an Independence Day Fireworks Show at Roughhouse Brewing, 680 Oakwood Loop, which the website touts as the brewery's biggest community event of the year. I heard this event gets pretty crowded, so the brewery is asking that you RSVP at this link roughhousebrewing.com/event-details/independenceday- fireworks-show. Their craft beer is great and there is an awesome view of the Texas Hill Country. Get there early and bring a chair just in case.