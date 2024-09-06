HANG LOOSE WITH YOUR POOCH

I recently went to the beach with my boyfriend and my dogs. One of my dogs is quite small, a toy Australian Shepherd named Dante, and is not a huge fan of getting soaking wet. Jae took one of those 90s-style blue foam pool floats, which I luckily inherited from my Aunt as they don’t make floats like they used to, folded it in half and set Dante on top. He was surfing those waves like a pro! Someone even came up and asked how long we had been training. This was his first time, he was just incredibly motivated to not fall in. So for the event, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Olympic Outdoor Center, located at 602 I-35, there will be a Central Texas Stand-Up Paddleboarding Social called the Doggy Days of Summer. I could swoon! A group full of puppies paddle boarding — my heart might explode. There is a $15 parking donation that will go toward Emancipets. According to the facebook post, there will be dogs with plenty of board experience, which often helps the new pup figure it out. Have fun and email me pics of your dog on a board if you’d like to make me smile.