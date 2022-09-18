HCMGA Fall Plant & Tree Sale set to begin on Oct. 3

The Hays County Master Gardeners will hold its annual Fall Plant & Tree Sale, beginning Oct. 3. This year’s sale will once again be held in person and online.

The sale website, http://hcmga.square. site, will be activated Oct. 3 and will run through Oct. 11. Online purchases will be available for pick up at designated in-person locations, which are the Kyle Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 8 and the Dripping Springs Farmers Market on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Until then, prospective plant and tree buyers my learn more at the HCMGA website: http://hayscountymastergardeners. org.

According to HCMGA, the fall season is the opportune time for planting perennials and trees because it allows these plants to establish root systems for the spring growing season. The sale will feature Texas native and adapted plants and perennials for xeriscape, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, ground covers and other landscape plants. All plants are propagated by certified master gardeners and selected because they thrive in the hot Texas weather and challenging growing conditions of the Hill Country. Texas Superstar, Texas native and adapted perennials, grasses, shrubs, trees and succulents will be for sale.

All proceeds of this sale benefit continuing education programs and training classes within the community.

Texas Master Gardeners is a volunteer service program designed to bring the best horticultural practices throughout the state. To become a Texas Master Gardener, a trainee attends a minimum of 50 hours of instruction conducted through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, then shares this knowledge by donating 50 hours of volunteer service back to the community.

Texas Master Gardeners’ assistance is found across the state — in school garden projects, horticultural therapy projects, community gardens and demonstration gardens by volunteers who also conduct gardening education and discussion programs and answer gardening questions.