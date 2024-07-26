In my book, any reason is a good reason to eat some barbecue, but today and tomorrow, there are a few really good reasons. The Hill Country Rally For Kids hosts multiple fundraising events throughout the year to help donate back to children-focused 501(c)3 organizations throughout the Texas Hill Country, including some here in San Marcos. Friday and Saturday this week is the barbecue cookoff held at Camp Ben McCullough in Driftwood. With more than $6,000 in prizes awarded at the International Barbeque Cookers Association sanctioned cookoff, the event draws in some incredible cooks. There is music Friday night at 7:30 p.m. by Vaughan Segers and Shel Hudson and then the barbecue gets served on Saturday. The event is free to the public with a raffle going for a Camaro. The list of where some of the nearly $200,000 given away in 2022 by the Hill Country Rally For Kids is pretty lengthy. The main recipient of funds raised was the Burke Center For Youth, which is a residential treatment center for foster children in Driftwood. Burke Center received $45,000 from the fundraiser in 2022. Here locally, the San Marcos Children’s Shelter, which is part of the Greater San Marcos Youth Council, received $25,000 in 2022 as well. CASA Central Texas was one of the organizations the rally donated to previously as well as Ancora Ministries, RED Arena, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Samaritan Center for Counseling, Big Love Cancer, DSISD Project Graduation and the Burke Center Camp Break Away.