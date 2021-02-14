Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
The Journey Continues: Black History Month 2021

The Journey Continues: Black History Month 2021

Sun, 02/14/2021 - 5:00am

My journey took me this week to Black History Month. May I share with you a special memory from my days of combat in Vietnam? I met Sergeant Luster, who had deployed to Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division from Hawaii in January 1966, as he was the squad leader of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021