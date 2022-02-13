The Journey Continues: Changing our World, pt. 2

My Journey this week is the final portion of Bill Oxley’s talk: “Bringing the World to Christ” given to pilgrims at a recent retreat. Bill covered four fields of ministry concerning Changing our World. Last Week’s column was on Field One: “Ourselves” and Field Two: “Bringing other people to Christ and the church.” Today, Bill concludes with Field Three: Our City, State and Nation; and Field Four: Reaching out to other peoples and Nations of the World. Bill is a member of Solid Rock Church in San Marcos.

Bill writes, Field Three: Never underestimate the power of the Holy Spirit. Let me repeat that; never underestimate the power of the Holy Spirit.

Native American cultures share a profound reverence for the natural environment. A key part of that reverence is the Three Sisters. You might think of the Three Sisters as the Holy Trinity of some Indigenous cultures, a trifecta of agricultural sustainability. The Three Sisters are represented by corn, beans and squash. They are planted in a symbolic triad where beans are planted at the base of the corn stalk, which offer climbing beans support as they reach for sunlight from the Earth. The beans, in turn, pump beneficial nitrogen back into the soil, fertilizing the corn and squash, while the broad, spiny leaves of the squash protect the bean plants from predatory animals. So, too, there are three areas we will discuss when we talk about our third field of ministry: Our city, state and nation.

Community outreach programs and seminars done through the church are one way of reaching out to our city. There are also great opportunities to support local ministries such as the Salvation Army, Celebrate Recovery, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Teen Challenge and a multitude of others, either monetarily or by volunteering your time.

At Solid Rock, my church, we refer to that as giving of your time and treasure. There is another element to that, which is your talent. We all possess these three in one form or another. Only you can determine where and when you will use them and who you will bless.

As for me, I have found a call to serve in the Bridges to Life program offered at the Pre-Release Program in Kyle. After I completed the Texas Department of Justice and Correction required class, I became a volunteer facilitator. God uses Bridges, a 13- week session where the incarcerated men meet, do weekly workbook assignments and hold each other accountable to do the work of seeking peace and a better life. It is a powerful tool that brings change. What changes has BTL made? Eighty-five percent of the offenders who go through BTL do not return to prison. To date, BTL is grateful for God’s grace and guidance impacting the lives of more than 3,100 volunteers, and I am blessed to be one of them, and 61,000 graduates over the past 24 years.

Field Four: The fourth field of ministry: Other people and the nations of the world.

An article I read in Bridges International said the only way to change the world is to change individuals. Changed people in sufficient numbers will produce changed campuses, changed communities, changed cities, states and nations. And yes, a changed world.

In Colossians 1:28, we hear these words written by Paul: “Everywhere we go, we talk about Christ to those who will listen.”

During a motorcycle trip to East Texas last fall, I saw a homemade sign in front of a backwoods church that read “Prayer is America’s and the world’s only real hope.”

There was a scripture reference at the bottom of the sign from 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

It has been said that the journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step. But I want to challenge you with one thought: In which direction will each of you go, when YOU take that first step?