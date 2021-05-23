The Journey Continues: Congratulating our graduates

This week congratulates high school and college/ university seniors. “Matriculation” is a rite of passage one never forgets. Graduates, I admire you and pray you won’t do anything stupid (i.e.: driving while using substances). You’ve a future to fulfill. College graduates, jumping into the San Marcos River is a tradition;

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!