The Journey Continues: Guest column by Paul Buntyn

Columnist’s Note: My journey this week has returned to my friend, Paul Buntyn, Pastor Emeritus of Abundant Life Christian Church, San Marcos, Texas. I asked him to share his thought in this week’s column. A Day that will live in Infamy: Franklin D. Roosevelt stated on Dec. 8, 1941, one day after ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!