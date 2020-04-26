The Journey Continues: The Strunks

My journey this week takes me to a person with a servant's heart, Gary Strunk.

It is rare to find someone who is helping others without asking for something in return. Arriving in San Marcos in 2013, Strunk and his wife Nancy began to share their hearts and time on the Hays County Salvation Army Advisory Committee. That is how I first met him. Appointed Chairman, Strunk organized a drive for replacement furniture for families who had lost their homes due to fire or flood; served as a bell ringing/kettle site coordinator at Christmas and helped establish the reading program at Riverview Apartments. As a volunteer tutor, he listened to children read using the curriculum from the American Bible Society at Riverview Apartments and Redwood Baptist Church during the 10 weeks of summer.

“I work on commission — the great commission, giving God all the glory," Gary Strunk said about his service. "He gave us hands to help one another. He gave us hearts to love one another. Obedience to God requires love and service from the heart.”

The Strunks also volunteer in building wood ramps under the Texas Ramp Project. This 501c3 nonprofit provides free wheelchair ramps to low-income older adults and people with disabilities identified by local health care providers. The vision is “that no Texas resident shall lack safe access because of financial limitations.” Ramps are built exclusively with volunteer labor. One can learn more about this program at texasramps.org.

Since its start in 2006, there have been over 17,900 ramps build across Texas. Locally, the Strunks have built 81 ramps.

“We pray over each ramp when we are finished," Gary Srunk said. "God always gets the Glory. Other ministries Nancy and I support include mentoring and teaching Bible to cadets at the San Marcos Juvenile Center. We have found most of the young people we have worked with know nothing about the Bible. We also support Grace Mission in Paragould, Arkansas, a bible-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center with a 90% success rate among its graduates.”

Gary Strunk is also a member of the San Marcos Kiwanis and in his free time enjoys playing with his grandkids.

“My wife, Nancy is a diligent volunteer partner on all my mission projects,” Gary Strunk said.

They are members of First Baptist Church on McCarthy Lane. Gary says the “Great Commission” is his life verse:

“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you and, lo, I am with you always even unto the end of the world.” KJV, Matthew 28:19-20