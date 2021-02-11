Kahvie Café supports local artist with new mural in San Marcos

Kahvie Café, a new coffee shop in San Marcos, which opened at the start of the pandemic, partnered with local artist and Texas State student, Michelle Tackett, to create a mural that captures the spirit of San Marcos and inspires the local community.

Kahvie believes the quality of coffee and quality of life go hand in hand. The coffee shop strives to inspire by providing the best and most consistent products while cultivating a healthy lifestyle and creating a welcoming atmosphere where its patrons feel uplifted, fueled to perform their best, and completely at home.

Kahvie is located inside newly renovated Vie Lofts at San Marcos, a Vie Management community that offers luxury accommodations for students, post-graduates, and young professionals within walking distance of Texas State University. Together, Vie Lofts and Kahvie Café create unrivaled lifestyle experiences through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

For more information about Kahvie Café, please visit www.kahvie.com or call 512-749-1003.

Kahvie Café is located inside Vie Lofts at San Marcos apartments, a place of community for both the public and live-in residents. Kahvie prides itself on serving specialty, third-wave coffee. Kahvie’s menu is inspired by styles of coffee found all over the world. Traditional Italian espresso is its foundation with an addition of Australian, English, and Cuban accents. Kahvie serves a variety of unique specialty drinks, coffee and food, using only the highest quality ingredients. Kahvie’s goal is to inspire and cultivate a love of coffee in its community while promoting a positive and healthy lifestyle.