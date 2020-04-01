Keeping dogs entertained & trained

About the only good thing about COVID-19 is that, across the world, pet adoptions have gone up and pets are also getting more time than ever with their owners.

But even with all that extra time, dogs still needs the physical and mental stimulation that comes from exercise and learning new skills, according to the American Kennel Club Association.

Training a pet can be a rewarding process, but it requires time and patience. It can also be a way to bond with your pet and help you both stay happy and learning while practicing social distancing. Here is a list of training tips and recommendations from the American Kennel Club Association.

Be patient

Being patient is key to training your dog, according to the AKC. Often pets want to do right, but fully understanding what you’re looking for can take time. And changing certain behaviors can take weeks to months, depending on how rewarding that behavior has been to your pet in the past. When trying to get your dog to learn to do something different, be repetitive and consistent, but most importantly be patient.

Acknowledge good behavior

When training, it is important to let pets know when they get a command right by acknowledging good behavior. The moment your pets respond on command, recognize their good work. Giving treats is likely to garner a positive response during training. The more your pet can associate good behavior with rewards, the more likely he or she is to repeat that learned behavior. A clicker can also be an effective way to acknowledge pets’ good behavior by providing a clear sound to tell them, “good job.”

Keep it fun

Try to keep training lessons short and fun — 5 to 10 minutes, two to three times a day is all it takes. As they get more adept, increase the training time depending on how quickly they're learning to concentrate. But most importantly, quit before the dog does and try to make it fun, so they want to do it the next time.

Bone up on Canine Good Citizen skills

Choose a Canine Good Citizen skill your dog doesn’t have or needs to work on — such as accepting a friendly stranger, walking on a loose leash, sit and down on command and staying in place, coming when called, etc. — and set up a daily training time.

Tease their brains

Hide treats or toys and have your dog find them. Or, if your dog has a reliable stay, you can play a fun game of hide and seek. Put the dog in a stay, and then go and hide somewhere in the house or apartment and call for them to find you. Create your own toys and games to keep your dog alert and stimulated. Cardboard containers make great destructible treat dispensers. Empty toilet paper tubes or paper towel rolls can be stuffed with soft treats for an easy homemade toy. Find more brain teasers and puzzles for dogs on the AKC's website.

Provide indoor exercise

Small dogs can be easily exercised indoors by having them chase a ball and teaching them to retrieve it. Canine freestyle (doggy dancing) moves are a good way to exercise larger dogs indoors. And, there is a certain amount of exercise your dog can get when you do training speed drills — 'sit, down, come, stop, down, etc.”

For more tips, tricks or how tos on dog training, go to the AKC's website.