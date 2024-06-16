Lake Travis Zipline Adventures to host #LTZAgives Fundraiser June 18

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures will host #LTZAgives with 100% of all tours booked on Tuesday, June 18 benefiting Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter. Typically closed on a Tuesday, patrons can schedule a tour for this special fundraiser by selecting “Charity Tour” when booking online at ziplaketravis. com.

With special significance to both original founders of Lake Travis Zipline Adventures, each having first-hand experience as to the tragic outcomes associated with Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association has been chosen as the 2024 #LTZAgives Charity Partner.

“After careful consideration of the many fine charities we could support, we can only pray that #LTZAgives will provide additional resources to further the incredible work the Alzheimer’s Association does,” said owner John Shipley. “We hope Austin will show up and that Tuesday, June 18th is fully booked to maximize this fundraising effort.”

New this season, owner John Shipley developed #LTZAgives, a fundraising platform to support charitable organizations helping to hold the community up. Providing all necessary facilities, staffing, reservations logistics and Adventure Tour Guides, LTZA will execute a world class experience for all attendees on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at no cost to the Charity Partner. Alzheimer’s Association will receive 100% of the proceeds from tours booked that day, with the potential to raise more than $40K. Additionally, adventurers have a built-in option to support the #LTZAgives Charity Partner throughout the season during their reservation process or on-site day of their booking; again with 100% of all donations benefiting the charity.

“Partnering with Lake Travis Zipline Adventures combines fun and adventure with making a meaningful impact on people's lives,” said Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director, Andrea Taurins. “Funds raised help provide valuable education and support programs as well as research happening right here in our Central Texas community.”

Located at Adventure Island, 14529 Pocohontas Trail, Leander, TX 78641, LTZA offers a 3-hour guided adventure with five of the fastest and longest ziplines in Texas, ranging from 300 feet to over 2800 feet. In between gliding across beautiful canyons and soaring over Lake Travis, zipliners will take nature hikes through the Texas Hill Country with two professional tour guides. Each adventure includes all necessary equipment, boat transportation and bottled water throughout the tour, with additional all-day access to a private lake front property where adventurers can picnic, play games, or relax in one of the hammocks.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures is locally owned and operated, priding itself on core values of “Safety First, Family First,” while providing a unique and memorable outdoor adventure experience for all.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures opened for the season on March 1; hours of operation are Wednesday – Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A three-hour guided zipline tour is $141 plus tax. Maximum tour size is 13 people per tour. Reservations are required. Closed-toe shoes are required, and sunscreen is recommended. Must be a minimum of 70 pounds; maximum of 250 pounds to zipline. For more information, call 512-614-1996 or visit www.ziplaketravis.com.