LEARN ABOUT OUR ENDANGERED SPECIES

The San Marcos River not only provides a place for people to tube down the river and enjoy the crystal clear waters but it is also home to many unique animals. While in the river, you can spot your usual turtles, bass, sunfish and an occasional otter. The San Marcos River is also home to some of the most unique animals that only make their home here. In fact, some of these creatures are under the threat of extinction due population decline and habitat loss. The San Marcos Salamander, the Fountain Darter, the Texas Blind Salamander, Texas Wild Rice and others can be found in the San Marcos River but currently are listed as Endangered Species, meaning they’re close to extinction. So what better way to learn more and how you can help these unique creatures than attending Endangered Species Exploration Family Fun Day at the Meadows Center. By learning from the people who are tasked to understand and study more about these endangered species, you will be able to gain a deeper appreciation for the animals and plants that make the San Marcos River home. Endangered Species Exploration Family Fun Day starts Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.