FRIDAY

The Porch

Pride Month Drag Show $5 21+; $10 18+ Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information

Savage’s Wimberley

The Examiner Saturday, June 17, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Gwendolyn Flowers reading “Shadows on a Wall” Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Cow

Appetite for GN’R Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at happycowtickets.com

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Austin Meade Opener: Mitchell Ferguson Saturday, June 17 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-30; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+

Riley’s Tavern

Dallas Burrow Saturday, June 17, 8 - 11:55 p.m.r

The Porch

Will Riley and the Band of Brothers, Arbordae, This is Temporary and Judivan Roots Saturday, June 17. Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show starts at 10 p.m.

21+ Free; 18+ $5 Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information

The Marc

Yellow Claw Saturday, June 17, 9 p.m.

Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com SUNDAY

The Railyard

Treat your Dad and join us for Father’s Day Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Father’s Day Micheladas Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Industry SMTX

Elsa Pena Sunday, June 18, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy Father’s Day with Sunday brunch and mimosa specials

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Billy Bright Sunday, June 18, 1 p.m.

All ages - Get tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music

Middleton Brewing

Live music - David Byboth Sunday, June 18, 3 - 6 p.m.

The Porch

Big Daddy Bunny Boom Boom Bingo Father’s Day Bingo Happy Hour with Bunny Boom Boom Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show starts at 10 p.m.

21+ Free; 18+ $5 Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, June 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights - Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987) Sunday, June 18, 7=p.m.