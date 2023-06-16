Live Music
FRIDAY
The Porch
Pride Month Drag Show $5 21+; $10 18+ Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information
Savage’s Wimberley
The Examiner Saturday, June 17, 7 to 10 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Gwendolyn Flowers reading “Shadows on a Wall” Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Cow
Appetite for GN’R Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets at happycowtickets.com
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Austin Meade Opener: Mitchell Ferguson Saturday, June 17 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-30; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+
Riley’s Tavern
Dallas Burrow Saturday, June 17, 8 - 11:55 p.m.r
The Porch
Will Riley and the Band of Brothers, Arbordae, This is Temporary and Judivan Roots Saturday, June 17. Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show starts at 10 p.m.
21+ Free; 18+ $5 Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information
The Marc
Yellow Claw Saturday, June 17, 9 p.m.
Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com SUNDAY
The Railyard
Treat your Dad and join us for Father’s Day Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Father’s Day Micheladas Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Industry SMTX
Elsa Pena Sunday, June 18, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy Father’s Day with Sunday brunch and mimosa specials
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Billy Bright Sunday, June 18, 1 p.m.
All ages - Get tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music
Middleton Brewing
Live music - David Byboth Sunday, June 18, 3 - 6 p.m.
The Porch
Big Daddy Bunny Boom Boom Bingo Father’s Day Bingo Happy Hour with Bunny Boom Boom Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show starts at 10 p.m.
21+ Free; 18+ $5 Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, June 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights - Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987) Sunday, June 18, 7=p.m.