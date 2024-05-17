FRIDAY

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

Texas State Softball vs Penn State Regional Watch Party Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.

Downtown SMTX Music on the Square

Friday, May 17 Poolboi Blu (DJ) | 6 - 6:30 p.m. Bartly (indie soul w/ elements of pop, alt rock, and americana) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Poolboi Blu | 7:30 - 8 p.m. Van Jackson (pop rock) | 8 - 9 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Laceleafs, Matthew Sanchez Friday, May 17, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Duett’s Texas Club

C. J. Sparks Friday, May 17, 7 - 11:55 p.m. Tickets $12/available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Happy Cow

The Squeezebox Bandits Friday, May 17, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets available: squeezebox.eventbrite.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Porch

Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 17, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, May 17, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Tantra

Kairos / Our Last Daze / Maddie and the Deadnames Friday, May 17, 7 p.m. $5 cover 217 W Hopkins St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Logan Samford Friday, May 17 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Savage’s Wimberley

Texas ATRAS Friday, May 17, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

SATURDAY

Eye of the Dog Art Center

Annual Dirt Dauber Festival May 18 & 19, Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 12 - 5 p.m. 405 Valley View West

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Record Room Vinyl Market Saturday, May 18, 12 p.m. All ages; multiple vinyl vendors 4041 Farm to Market 32

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Bottles & Bops Saturday, May 18, 6 - 9 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s

Full On Fiasco Saturday, May 18, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Dallas Burrow Saturday, May 18, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Rise Against the Machine - Rage Tribute Saturday, May 18, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets at moontowertickets.com/showspage/216 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Marc

Mashbit Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. $7 guaranteed entry/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Judivan Roots, White Dog, World Without Fear Saturday, May 18, Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 18 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Sunday Funday: Live Music by Drew Duke Ryan Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Dallas Burrow Sunday, May 19, 1 p.m. All ages; Full band - Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, May 19, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, May 19, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Nick Garza & Friends Sunday, May 19, 9 p.m. All ages; $10 suggested donation 4041 Farm to Market 32

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: John Waters’ Serial Mom (1994) Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12