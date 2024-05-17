Live Music
FRIDAY
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
Texas State Softball vs Penn State Regional Watch Party Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.
Downtown SMTX Music on the Square
Friday, May 17 Poolboi Blu (DJ) | 6 - 6:30 p.m. Bartly (indie soul w/ elements of pop, alt rock, and americana) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Poolboi Blu | 7:30 - 8 p.m. Van Jackson (pop rock) | 8 - 9 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Laceleafs, Matthew Sanchez Friday, May 17, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Duett’s Texas Club
C. J. Sparks Friday, May 17, 7 - 11:55 p.m. Tickets $12/available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Happy Cow
The Squeezebox Bandits Friday, May 17, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets available: squeezebox.eventbrite.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
The Porch
Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 17, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, May 17, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Tantra
Kairos / Our Last Daze / Maddie and the Deadnames Friday, May 17, 7 p.m. $5 cover 217 W Hopkins St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Logan Samford Friday, May 17 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street
Savage’s Wimberley
Texas ATRAS Friday, May 17, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12
SATURDAY
Eye of the Dog Art Center
Annual Dirt Dauber Festival May 18 & 19, Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 12 - 5 p.m. 405 Valley View West
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Record Room Vinyl Market Saturday, May 18, 12 p.m. All ages; multiple vinyl vendors 4041 Farm to Market 32
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Bottles & Bops Saturday, May 18, 6 - 9 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.
Savage’s
Full On Fiasco Saturday, May 18, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Riley’s Tavern
Dallas Burrow Saturday, May 18, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Rise Against the Machine - Rage Tribute Saturday, May 18, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets at moontowertickets.com/showspage/216 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter
The Marc
Mashbit Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. $7 guaranteed entry/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Judivan Roots, White Dog, World Without Fear Saturday, May 18, Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
The Junction
Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 18 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Sunday Funday: Live Music by Drew Duke Ryan Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Dallas Burrow Sunday, May 19, 1 p.m. All ages; Full band - Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, May 19, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, May 19, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Nick Garza & Friends Sunday, May 19, 9 p.m. All ages; $10 suggested donation 4041 Farm to Market 32
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights presents: John Waters’ Serial Mom (1994) Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12