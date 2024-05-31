FRIDAY

Downtown SMTX

Music on the Square Friday, May 31 Dr. Dubbist (DJ) | 6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Kenny Normal (funk) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Dr. Dubbist | 7:30 - 8:00 p.m. Mayeux & Broussard (americana) | 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Happy 16th Birthday to Wake the Dead! Live Music - Laughing Dead Comedy Showcase, hot dogs, beer, temp tattoos by Attic Ted, photo booth, Shuga’s Fine Shaved Ice, games and raffles, prizes Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, May 31, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Tantra

Noreste Sound Crew - cumbia, indie, reggaeton & folklore showcase Friday, May 31, 6 - 10 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, May 31, 6 - 8 p.m. Monthly on the last Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 31, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Savage’s Wimberley

Hill Country Honeys Friday, May 31, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Gibbs The Comegician and Otis Hicks Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. Musical guest: OREJA! Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Roy Heinrick Friday, May 31, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Jake Bush Friday, May 31, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at jakebush.eventbrite.com Outdoor show. No outside lawn chairs. All sales final. 21+ only. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

SATURDAY

Riley’s Tavern

Rods at Riley’s Car Meet Saturday, June 1, 4 - 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Roughhouse Brewing

Maxwell Pearl Saturday, June 1, 5 – 8 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadaver Witches’ Market Saturday, June 1, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Will Riley Saturday, June 1, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St

Savage’s Wimberley

Nate Guthrie Trio Saturday, June 1, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Tantra

Whisker Woods / Silver Hour / Days of Summer Saturday, June 1, 7 - 11 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Gannon Fremin & CCREV Saturday, June 1 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Gibbs The Comegician and Otis Hicks Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. Musical guest: OREJA! Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Gus Clark Saturday, June 1, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Canaan Bryce Saturday, June 1, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets available online and at the door. happycowbar.com/event/canaan-bryce/ 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

Justin Beiber Night Saturday, June 1, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St. Sunday 06022024

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, June 2, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, June 2 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, June 2, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Seth James Band Sunday, June 2, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, June 2, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, June 2, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

T. Leal and Deborah Carter Art Reception Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Bruce Robison’s Town Dance Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. Tickets $15 / available devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Sana Sana presents: Manifest Open Mic Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12