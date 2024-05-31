Live Music
FRIDAY
Downtown SMTX
Music on the Square Friday, May 31 Dr. Dubbist (DJ) | 6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Kenny Normal (funk) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Dr. Dubbist | 7:30 - 8:00 p.m. Mayeux & Broussard (americana) | 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Happy 16th Birthday to Wake the Dead! Live Music - Laughing Dead Comedy Showcase, hot dogs, beer, temp tattoos by Attic Ted, photo booth, Shuga’s Fine Shaved Ice, games and raffles, prizes Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Art on the Rocks Friday, May 31, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Tantra
Noreste Sound Crew - cumbia, indie, reggaeton & folklore showcase Friday, May 31, 6 - 10 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Riley’s Tavern
Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, May 31, 6 - 8 p.m. Monthly on the last Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 31, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Savage’s Wimberley
Hill Country Honeys Friday, May 31, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Gibbs The Comegician and Otis Hicks Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. Musical guest: OREJA! Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
Riley’s Tavern
Roy Heinrick Friday, May 31, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Jake Bush Friday, May 31, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at jakebush.eventbrite.com Outdoor show. No outside lawn chairs. All sales final. 21+ only. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
SATURDAY
Riley’s Tavern
Rods at Riley’s Car Meet Saturday, June 1, 4 - 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Roughhouse Brewing
Maxwell Pearl Saturday, June 1, 5 – 8 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Abracadaver Witches’ Market Saturday, June 1, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Will Riley Saturday, June 1, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St
Savage’s Wimberley
Nate Guthrie Trio Saturday, June 1, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Tantra
Whisker Woods / Silver Hour / Days of Summer Saturday, June 1, 7 - 11 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Gannon Fremin & CCREV Saturday, June 1 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Gibbs The Comegician and Otis Hicks Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. Musical guest: OREJA! Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
Riley’s Tavern
Gus Clark Saturday, June 1, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Canaan Bryce Saturday, June 1, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets available online and at the door. happycowbar.com/event/canaan-bryce/ 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
The Marc
Justin Beiber Night Saturday, June 1, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St. Sunday 06022024
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, June 2, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, June 2 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, June 2, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Seth James Band Sunday, June 2, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, June 2, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, June 2, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
T. Leal and Deborah Carter Art Reception Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Bruce Robison’s Town Dance Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. Tickets $15 / available devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Sana Sana presents: Manifest Open Mic Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12