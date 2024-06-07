FRIDAY

The Railyard

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day Friday, June 7, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Wineaux Wine Bar

Missoula Slim Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. Cover: $10 314 E. Hutchison St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Marvin Bottera Friday, June 7, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

The Porch

Drag Race All Stars Friday, June 7, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Arsenic Kitchen, Versionzorak Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Whodi with special guest Spunky Robinson Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Taylor Graves & The Tombstone Trio Tickets $15/available at ragnarsotc.com/ 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Friday, June 7, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the first Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Sachin & The Porch Friday, June 7, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Outdoor show; 21 & up only 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Porch

DJ Mango Carson Friday, June 7, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Downtown San Marcos

Art Squared Arts Market Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Roughhouse Brewing

London Baileigh Saturday, June 8, 5 – 8 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

Patio Dolcetto Live Music - Marco Felipe Saturday, June 8, 6 - 9 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

The Ramblewoods Friday, June 7, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Whodi with special guest Spunky Robinson Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Charlie Bravo Jams Tickets $15/available at ragnarsotc.com/ 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Jessee Lee Band Saturday, June 8, 8 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Wyzer Saturday, June 8, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

Space Laces - Psycho Sonic Tour Saturday, June 8, 9 p.m. Tickets $25/available at themarcsm. com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Ben Slade - Live drum and DJ set Saturday, June 8, Doors at 9 p.m. Show at 10:30 p.m. 21+ no cover; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Wicker Saturday, June 8, 9 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, June 9 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Adam Carroll & Friends Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. All ages - Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, June 9, from 1 - 3 p.m. Every second Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, June 9, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, June 9, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: Glen or Glenda (1953) Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 OLDER DATES BELOW

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Happy 16th Birthday to Wake the Dead! Live Music - Laughing Dead Comedy Showcase, hot dogs, beer, temp tattoos by Attic Ted, photo booth, Shuga’s Fine Shaved Ice, games and raffles, prizes Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, May 31, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Tantra

Noreste Sound Crew - cumbia, indie, reggaeton & folklore showcase Friday, May 31, 6 - 10 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, May 31, 6 - 8 p.m. Monthly on the last Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 31, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Savage’s Wimberley

Hill Country Honeys Friday, May 31, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Gibbs The Comegician and Otis Hicks Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. Musical guest: OREJA! Tickets $12-$20; available at www. ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Roy Heinrick Friday, May 31, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Jake Bush Friday, May 31, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at jakebush. eventbrite.com Outdoor show. No outside lawn chairs. All sales final. 21+ only. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102