FRIDAY

Duett’s Texas Club

Rowdy by the River Friday, June 14, 6 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. An evening of Burlesque at Duett's 21+ Event Tickets $25/available at duettstx.com/music/ rowdy-by-the-river-an-evening-of-burlesque-atduetts 420 Main Street, Martindale

Tantra

Spank and Juice Leg! Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10 cover 217 W Hopkins St

The Marc

Dion Timmer at The Marc Sunday, June 14, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Ashton Naylor Friday, June 14 Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, June. 14, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Cole Barnhill Friday, June 14 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $14/available at happycowbar.com/ event/cole-barnhill/ 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

The Railyard

National Bourbon Day Sit back, relax and sip on your favorite bourbon! Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Adam Hood Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. Tickets $20/available at devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32

SATURDAY

Wineaux

Murder On Lake Wineaux - Murder Mystery Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at txwineaux.com/events 314 East Hutchison Street

Duett’s Texas Club

Martindale Motor Show Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. Tickets $15/available at duettstx.com/music/ martindale-motor-show

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Blake Oneal Saturday, June 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Scott H. Biram Saturday, June 15 Tickets $20/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

The Davenport

4th Annual Pride Party Saturday, June 15 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Local vendors, drag shows, and giveaways! 194 S Guadalupe St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - The Toadstools, Hadron Stauffer, Toda Spooky, Joe the Band Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Tina Jackson Band Saturday, June 15, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Happy Cow

Undercover Killas Saturday, June 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies! 680 Oakwood Loop

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: Bride of the Monster (1955) Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Sunday Funday: Live Music by Drew Duke Ryan Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

The Railyard

Father’s Day Celebration Treat your dad and join us for Father's Day! Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Sour Bridges Sunday, June 16, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32