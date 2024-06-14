Live Music
FRIDAY
Duett’s Texas Club
Rowdy by the River Friday, June 14, 6 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. An evening of Burlesque at Duett's 21+ Event Tickets $25/available at duettstx.com/music/ rowdy-by-the-river-an-evening-of-burlesque-atduetts 420 Main Street, Martindale
Tantra
Spank and Juice Leg! Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10 cover 217 W Hopkins St
The Marc
Dion Timmer at The Marc Sunday, June 14, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Ashton Naylor Friday, June 14 Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, June. 14, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Cole Barnhill Friday, June 14 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $14/available at happycowbar.com/ event/cole-barnhill/ 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels
The Railyard
National Bourbon Day Sit back, relax and sip on your favorite bourbon! Friday, June 14, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Adam Hood Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. Tickets $20/available at devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32
SATURDAY
Wineaux
Murder On Lake Wineaux - Murder Mystery Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at txwineaux.com/events 314 East Hutchison Street
Duett’s Texas Club
Martindale Motor Show Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. Tickets $15/available at duettstx.com/music/ martindale-motor-show
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Blake Oneal Saturday, June 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Scott H. Biram Saturday, June 15 Tickets $20/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street
The Davenport
4th Annual Pride Party Saturday, June 15 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Local vendors, drag shows, and giveaways! 194 S Guadalupe St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - The Toadstools, Hadron Stauffer, Toda Spooky, Joe the Band Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Tina Jackson Band Saturday, June 15, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Happy Cow
Undercover Killas Saturday, June 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies! 680 Oakwood Loop
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights presents: Bride of the Monster (1955) Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Sunday Funday: Live Music by Drew Duke Ryan Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
The Railyard
Father’s Day Celebration Treat your dad and join us for Father's Day! Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Sour Bridges Sunday, June 16, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32