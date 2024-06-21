FRIDAY

San Marcos Art Center

Make Music Day at the SMAC Friday, June 21, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Make Music Day is a celebration of music on the summer solstice performed by anyone and enjoyed by everyone 117 N. Guadalupe St., Suite 101

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Tracy Weinberg Friday, June 21, 7 p.m. Cover: $10 314 E. Hutchison St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Foster and Quinn Friday, June 21 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Savage’s Wimberley

Bandreu Friday, June 21, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Drag Race After Dark Friday, June 21, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. All Stars Viewing Party @ 10pm followed by DJ set with Ira Descent 129 E Hopkins St. #110 No cover, 21; $5 cover, 18

Jack’s Roadhouse

Live music - Southern Shade Friday, June 21 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. No cover 1625 W. Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, June 21, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Joint Custody Friday, June 21 - 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets $8-12/available at happycowbar.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Julia Hatfield Saturday, June 22, 6 – 8 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Miles Davis Band Saturday, June 22, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cam Allen Saturday, June 22 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

Will Riley & The Band of Brothers, Loose Screws & Rusty Hearts, Marshall Anderson Saturday, June 22; Doors open at 9 p.m. $5 cover, 21; $10 cover, 18 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Days of Summer Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

The Billy Dee Band Saturday, June 22, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Sterling Elza Saturday, June 22 - 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets $8/available at happycowbar.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

The Railyard

National Onion Rings Day Come grab some rings! Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

SUNDAY

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, June 23, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Seasons of Science Family Event w/TxState Sunday, June 23, 12:00 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free family-friendly crafts, games, and environmental science w/ TxState's Seasons of Science team 680 Oakwood Loop

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, June 23, 2024 194 S Guadalupe St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Steve Springer Sunday, June 23, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, June 23 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, June 23, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Guy Forsyth - Full band Sunday, June 23, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32