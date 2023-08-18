FRIDAY

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, Aug. 18, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Cheatham Street Warehouse

An Evening with Kyle Reed, Keegan Reed, K Phillips & Nate Rodriguez Friday, Aug. 18 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Happy Cow

Sterling Elza Band Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 21 and up only. Tickets available at logansamfordband.eventbrite.com All ticket sales final. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Porch

Neon Paint Party with the Queens Hosted by Arianna Venti feat. Diva, Cedrena Fierce, Carmelle with DJ Zero G Friday, Aug. 18; Doors open at 9pm 21+ Free. 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

The Railyard

National Fajita Day and National Pinot Noir Day Come grab some fajitas and a glass of wine Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Annual Block Party with Middleton This year's giveaway and collab release event with Middleton Brewing Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

The Marc

UFC Watch Party: Sterling Vs. O’Malley Saturday, Aug. 19. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $10/available at themarcsm.com 18+; Two drinks included with every ticket purchase. 120 E San Antonio St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Hannah Swann Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Studio San Martian

Five Year Anniversary Party Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Live music, art, art market, glizzy eating contest and more. All ages event. $10 at the door 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Riley’s Tavern

Coleman Williams and Todd Day Wait Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Road to Loud & Proud Pridefest: Dub & Drag Fundraiser with DJ sets by Legasii & Day N Night Hosted by Malibu Imported & Cedrena Fierce $5 Voodoo Ranger; $3 Fat Tire Saturday, Aug. 19; Open decks from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. 21+ free; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Aug. 20 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Two Tons of Steel Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Industry SMTX

DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 20, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110