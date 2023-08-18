Live Music
FRIDAY
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, Aug. 18, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Cheatham Street Warehouse
An Evening with Kyle Reed, Keegan Reed, K Phillips & Nate Rodriguez Friday, Aug. 18 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Happy Cow
Sterling Elza Band Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 21 and up only. Tickets available at logansamfordband.eventbrite.com All ticket sales final. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels
The Porch
Neon Paint Party with the Queens Hosted by Arianna Venti feat. Diva, Cedrena Fierce, Carmelle with DJ Zero G Friday, Aug. 18; Doors open at 9pm 21+ Free. 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110
The Railyard
National Fajita Day and National Pinot Noir Day Come grab some fajitas and a glass of wine Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
SATURDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Annual Block Party with Middleton This year's giveaway and collab release event with Middleton Brewing Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
The Marc
UFC Watch Party: Sterling Vs. O’Malley Saturday, Aug. 19. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $10/available at themarcsm.com 18+; Two drinks included with every ticket purchase. 120 E San Antonio St.
Roughhouse Brewing
Hannah Swann Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Studio San Martian
Five Year Anniversary Party Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Live music, art, art market, glizzy eating contest and more. All ages event. $10 at the door 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Riley’s Tavern
Coleman Williams and Todd Day Wait Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Road to Loud & Proud Pridefest: Dub & Drag Fundraiser with DJ sets by Legasii & Day N Night Hosted by Malibu Imported & Cedrena Fierce $5 Voodoo Ranger; $3 Fat Tire Saturday, Aug. 19; Open decks from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. 21+ free; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Aug. 20 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Two Tons of Steel Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Industry SMTX
DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 20, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110