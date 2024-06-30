The San Marcos Art League celebrated Pride Month with its annual art exhibition at the San Marcos Art Center during the month of June. The showcase titled “Love’s Palette” featured 33 artists in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The purpose of this art exhibition is to promote inclusivity, foster creativity and advance social progress. It provides space where LGBTQ artists can thrive, be seen and make meaningful contributions to the cultural landscape,” said Nancy Brown, San Marcos Arts Center director. “LGBTQ artists have often been marginalized or excluded from mainstream art spaces. By organizing an exhibition specifically for LGBTQ artists, their work can receive the visibility and recognition it deserves. This helps in combating invisibility and highlights the diversity within the LGBTQ community. Creating and showcasing their work within a supportive environment can be empowering for the artist. It provides a space for community building and networking among LGBTQ artists and allies. It fosters a sense of belonging and solidarity, creating opportunities for collaboration, dialogue, and mutual support.”

The San Marcos Art Center, as well as the San Marcos Art League, is known for hosting a variety of art exhibitions throughout the year, ranging across different themes, mediums and featured artists. This exhibition is diverse in its mediums as well as its collection of artists. “The Art League has made it a goal to continue to expand the diversity of our organization — this means diversity of people as well as diversity of mediums,” Karly Schlievert, showcase coordinator, said. “This show includes everything from paintings to ceramics, to oil paintings and even metal works! We are grateful to the participants for helping us continue to expand the kinds of art we show at the Art Center.”

“Love’s Palette” was the featured exhibit throughout the month of June at the San Marcos Art Center, 117 N. Guadalupe St. during gallery hours; Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the San Marcos Art Center, visit sanmarcosartcenter. com