MEET ME AT THE CROSSROADS

Ever drive out toward Blanco through the Hill Country on RR 32 right at sunset, when the last rays of light streak gold across the darkening horizon? Anyone who has understands in an instant how this part of Texas acquired the title of Big Sky Country, and it is a unique experience that is definitely worth seeing. The Devil’s Backbone Tavern is an old-school honky tonk perched on the ridge of this breathtaking vista, making it an ideal stargazing spot. Tonight, Sue Foley and The Pistolas will take the Backbone stage at 8 p.m. A legendary blues guitarist, Foley will play from her latest album, One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar. After Foley’s set, head out to the parking lot to catch the sunset. Both will be spectacular shows. Tickets for Foley and The Pistolas are available at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music.