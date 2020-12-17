Left, Middleton Brewery has introduced a new pale ale selection: Attack & Decay. Photo courtesy of Middleton Brewery
Middleton Brewery introduces new beer selection: Attack & Decay
Middleton Brewing is proud to announce the release of its new brewing creation — Attack & Decay. This pale ale has been packed full of Sabro and Amarillo hops. All of the hop additions were done in whirlpool and dry hop to create a delectable aroma and flavors of tropical citrus and apricot. There's always something brewing at MBTX.