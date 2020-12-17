Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Left, Middleton Brewery has introduced a new pale ale selection: Attack & Decay. Photo courtesy of Middleton Brewery

Middleton Brewery introduces new beer selection: Attack & Decay

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 6:54pm
Drink
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Middleton Brewing is proud to announce the release of its new brewing creation — Attack & Decay. This pale ale has been packed full of Sabro and Amarillo hops. All of the hop additions were done in whirlpool and dry hop to create a delectable aroma and flavors of tropical citrus and apricot. There's always something brewing at MBTX.

