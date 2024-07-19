MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Industry SMTX
Charity Fundraiser for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Stop by anytime to help raise money for the San Marcos Animal Shelter. Toy/food/bedding drive will be all day long and raffle will start at 6:30 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, July 19, 6 - 8 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Sue Foley & The Pistolas Friday, July 19, Doors 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 Tickets $40; available devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music
Savage’s Wimberley
Dream Miners Friday, July 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - The Midnight Papers, Daphne Kills Fred, Please Drown Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.
Wineaux Wine Bar Live Music with Victor Bustos Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.
Cover: $10
Plaza Park
The Spongebob Musical Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.
Broke Thespian’s free summer musical Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy!
Happy Cow
JR Herrera Band Friday, July 19, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Cover charge at the door
Riley’s Tavern
The Ditch Crickets Friday, July 19, 9 - 11:55 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
eath Cafe Saturday, July 20, 2 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Rob Leines Saturday, July 20, Doors 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 Tickets $20; available devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music
Duett’s Texas Club
Sour Bridges and Tate Mayeux Saturday, July 20, 7 - 11:55 p.m.
Tickets $10/available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Savage’s Wimberley The Babbling Brooks Saturday, July 20, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tantra
Company L / Landon Lloyd Miller / Longriver Saturday, July 20, 7 - 10:30 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Luna Vampa, Loose Screens & Rusty Hearts Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
Birdlegg and The Tight Fit Blues Band Friday, July 19, 8 - 11 p.m.
Happy Cow
Colton James & Company Friday, July 19, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Tickets $8-$20: coltonjames.eventbrite. com
SUNDAY
La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop
Wonder World Cave Flea Market Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, July 21 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Ellis Bullard Sunday, July 20, 1 p.m.
Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music
Industry SMTX
Sunday Funday - Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, July 21, from 1 - 4 p.m.
Every third Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, July 21, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, July 21, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights presents: Akira (1988) & Live performance from Tetsuo (band) Sunday, July 21, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get-Along Sunday, July 20, 7 p.m.
RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music Sunday Runday Sunday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.
Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.