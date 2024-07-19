MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Industry SMTX

Charity Fundraiser for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Stop by anytime to help raise money for the San Marcos Animal Shelter. Toy/food/bedding drive will be all day long and raffle will start at 6:30 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, July 19, 6 - 8 p.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Sue Foley & The Pistolas Friday, July 19, Doors 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 Tickets $40; available devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music

Savage’s Wimberley

Dream Miners Friday, July 19, 7 to 10 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - The Midnight Papers, Daphne Kills Fred, Please Drown Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Wineaux Wine Bar Live Music with Victor Bustos Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Cover: $10

Plaza Park

The Spongebob Musical Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Broke Thespian’s free summer musical Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy!

Happy Cow

JR Herrera Band Friday, July 19, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Cover charge at the door

Riley’s Tavern

The Ditch Crickets Friday, July 19, 9 - 11:55 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

eath Cafe Saturday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Rob Leines Saturday, July 20, Doors 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 Tickets $20; available devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music

Duett’s Texas Club

Sour Bridges and Tate Mayeux Saturday, July 20, 7 - 11:55 p.m.

Tickets $10/available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Savage’s Wimberley The Babbling Brooks Saturday, July 20, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tantra

Company L / Landon Lloyd Miller / Longriver Saturday, July 20, 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Luna Vampa, Loose Screens & Rusty Hearts Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.

Riley’s Tavern

Birdlegg and The Tight Fit Blues Band Friday, July 19, 8 - 11 p.m.

Happy Cow

Colton James & Company Friday, July 19, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Tickets $8-$20: coltonjames.eventbrite. com

SUNDAY

La Cima

Farmer’s Market Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop

Wonder World Cave Flea Market Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, July 21 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Ellis Bullard Sunday, July 20, 1 p.m.

Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music

Industry SMTX

Sunday Funday - Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, July 21, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Every third Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, July 21, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, July 21, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: Akira (1988) & Live performance from Tetsuo (band) Sunday, July 21, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get-Along Sunday, July 20, 7 p.m.

RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music Sunday Runday Sunday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.

Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.