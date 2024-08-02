MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Monthly Brewery Tour Friday, Aug. 2, 6 - 8 p.m.

RSVP: roughhousebrewing.com/event-details/monthly- brewery-tour

Savage’s Wimberley Nate Guthrie Trio Friday, Aug. 2, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tantra

Spank/Ben Slade Friday, Aug. 2, 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Tracy Weinberg Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Cover: $10

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Hill Country Revival Friday, Aug. 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Happy Cow

Trenton Fletcher Friday, Aug. 2, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover

Riley’s Tavern Happy Cow Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Friday, Aug. 2, 8 - 11 p.m.

Monthly on the first Friday

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Comedy - Joey Z presents Trip Sitter with Gabe Cortez and the Yarnballs Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY Wimberley Market Days

Open the first Saturday of the month, March through December.

Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

601 FM-2325, Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Art Reception: Works by Nancy Wilson Saturday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

ive Music - Allen Sosa Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m.

Tantra

Attic Ted!

Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Van Jackson & Sam Hodgson Saturday, Aug. 3 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ Caleb Michael & The Arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover - Outdoor show

Riley’s Tavern

Juliana Rankin Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 - 11 p.m.

The Marc

Blood Royale with Blaize Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m.

RSVP at themarcsm.com

SUNDAY

La Cima

Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop

Wonder World Cave Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Aug. 4 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m.

Seth James Band Sunday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.

Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music

Industry SMTX

Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Bruce Robison’s Town Dance Sunday, Aug. 4. Doors 6 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m.

Tickets $15 / available devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music All ages

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Sana Sana Drag Open Mic presents: Change Sunday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.