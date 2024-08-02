MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Monthly Brewery Tour Friday, Aug. 2, 6 - 8 p.m.
RSVP: roughhousebrewing.com/event-details/monthly- brewery-tour
Savage’s Wimberley Nate Guthrie Trio Friday, Aug. 2, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tantra
Spank/Ben Slade Friday, Aug. 2, 7 - 10:30 p.m.
Wineaux Wine Bar
Live Music with Tracy Weinberg Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.
Cover: $10
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Hill Country Revival Friday, Aug. 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Happy Cow
Trenton Fletcher Friday, Aug. 2, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover
Riley’s Tavern Happy Cow Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Friday, Aug. 2, 8 - 11 p.m.
Monthly on the first Friday
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Comedy - Joey Z presents Trip Sitter with Gabe Cortez and the Yarnballs Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY Wimberley Market Days
Open the first Saturday of the month, March through December.
Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
601 FM-2325, Wimberley
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Art Reception: Works by Nancy Wilson Saturday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
ive Music - Allen Sosa Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m.
Tantra
Attic Ted!
Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 - 10:30 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Van Jackson & Sam Hodgson Saturday, Aug. 3 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ Caleb Michael & The Arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover - Outdoor show
Riley’s Tavern
Juliana Rankin Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 - 11 p.m.
The Marc
Blood Royale with Blaize Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m.
RSVP at themarcsm.com
SUNDAY
La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop
Wonder World Cave Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.
Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Aug. 4 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m.
Seth James Band Sunday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.
Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music
Industry SMTX
Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Bruce Robison’s Town Dance Sunday, Aug. 4. Doors 6 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m.
Tickets $15 / available devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music All ages
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Sana Sana Drag Open Mic presents: Change Sunday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.