MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Railyard
National Rum Day and National Tell A Joke Day Friday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
The Porch
Playdate: A Drag-Tastic Game Show Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 9 p.m.
A little bit of drag, a little bit of trivia and so much more!
Featuring performances by Mz. Cookie Dlux, Kenya Monae, Solangel Vergara, Jinx The Minx, Smokey Zbornak August theme: Beach Babes Come dressed in your best beach attire or summer outfit for free entry.
For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Band Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10 p.m.
Tantra
Halleyanna / ET Star Ranger / Rita Bliss Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10:30 p.m.
Wineaux Wine Bar
Live Music with Swinging Swains Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
Cover: $10
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Ryder Grimes Friday, Aug. 16 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Chad Melmood Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
Happy Cow
Cade Roth & The Black Sheep Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - &Bops presents “Beans and Bops” featuring Kuvu, Kinder, Geoff B., Chief and TheDoomsDay Device, Pert Sone, Dr. Funkyfingers, Ghostinthewires, Soft Sic and Little jack, with visuals by Soralia Saturday, Aug. 17, 5 p.m.
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Ragnar’s 5th Anniversary with OZZ - Texas Ozzy Tribute Band / Haywire / Fear the Bucket Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Tickets $15 / available ragnarsotc.com 21 and up
Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 to 10 p.m.
Duett’s Texas Club
Ryan Quiet with Altamesa Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 - 11:05 p.m.
Tickets $10 / available at duettstx.com/music
Riley’s Tavern
Sarah Gayle Meech Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 - 11:55 p.m.
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
AWR Wrestling: Live in San Marcos Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
Check facebook.com/seanpatrickstx/events for details
Happy Cow
Race Ricketts (Full Band) Saturday, Aug. 17, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Tickets at happycowtickets.com and at the door Race Ricketts comes to the Happy Cow for the first time. 21 and up.
SUNDAY La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.
Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.
The Taproom
Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Aug. 18 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Paige Plaisance Sunday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show
Industry SMTX
Sunday Funday - Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 - 4 p.m.
Every third Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights Presents: Perfect Blue (1997) Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.