MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Railyard

National Rum Day and National Tell A Joke Day Friday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

The Porch

Playdate: A Drag-Tastic Game Show Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 9 p.m.

A little bit of drag, a little bit of trivia and so much more!

Featuring performances by Mz. Cookie Dlux, Kenya Monae, Solangel Vergara, Jinx The Minx, Smokey Zbornak August theme: Beach Babes Come dressed in your best beach attire or summer outfit for free entry.

For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10 p.m.

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Band Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10 p.m.

Tantra

Halleyanna / ET Star Ranger / Rita Bliss Friday, Aug. 16, 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Swinging Swains Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.

Cover: $10

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Ryder Grimes Friday, Aug. 16 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Chad Melmood Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

Happy Cow

Cade Roth & The Black Sheep Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - &Bops presents “Beans and Bops” featuring Kuvu, Kinder, Geoff B., Chief and TheDoomsDay Device, Pert Sone, Dr. Funkyfingers, Ghostinthewires, Soft Sic and Little jack, with visuals by Soralia Saturday, Aug. 17, 5 p.m.

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Ragnar’s 5th Anniversary with OZZ - Texas Ozzy Tribute Band / Haywire / Fear the Bucket Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Tickets $15 / available ragnarsotc.com 21 and up

Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 to 10 p.m.

Duett’s Texas Club

Ryan Quiet with Altamesa Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 - 11:05 p.m.

Tickets $10 / available at duettstx.com/music

Riley’s Tavern

Sarah Gayle Meech Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 - 11:55 p.m.

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

AWR Wrestling: Live in San Marcos Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

Check facebook.com/seanpatrickstx/events for details

Happy Cow

Race Ricketts (Full Band) Saturday, Aug. 17, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Tickets at happycowtickets.com and at the door Race Ricketts comes to the Happy Cow for the first time. 21 and up.

SUNDAY La Cima

Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.

Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies.

The Taproom

Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Aug. 18 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Paige Plaisance Sunday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show

Industry SMTX

Sunday Funday - Live music by Drew Sebesta Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Every third Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights Presents: Perfect Blue (1997) Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.