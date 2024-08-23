MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jack’s Roadhouse

Harmonic Dissonance Rock Show Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

8 p.m. Intergalactic SpaceCorps 9 p.m. Preachers Of Hell County 10 p.m. WTM 11:11 p.m. BONE

Savage’s Wimberley

Dream Miners Friday, Aug. 23, 7 - 10 p.m.

Tantra

FM Rodeo / The Murdocks Friday, Aug. 23, 7 - 10:30 p.m. $5 cover

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Missoula Slim Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Cover: $10

Cheatham Street Warehouse

The Droptines Friday, Aug. 23 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Duett’s Texas Club

Chef Tony’s Birthday Metal Night with Trip Cigs & Gran Moreno Friday, Aug. 23, 8 - 11:55 p.m.

Tickets $15/available at duettstx.com/music

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Aug. 23, 8 - 11 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Friday

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Caveship Release Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Annual release of spontaneously fermented ale aged in the brewer’s on-site cave

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Three Day Weekend Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m.

The Speakeasy in Buda

Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 - 8 p.m.

Savage’s Wimberley

Texas Renegade Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 - 10 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cole Stephens Saturday, Aug. 24 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Riley’s Tavern

Jack Fisters Wildlife Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 - 11 p.m.

The Marc

KZSM presents: Krazy Zoo Saturday, Aug. 24 - 25, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com

The Porch

KZSM Krazy Zoo After Party Saturday, Aug. 24.

Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for details

SUNDAY

La Cima

Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m.

Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies

The Railyard

National Whiskey Sour Day Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Come down and try a Whiskey Sour

The Taproom

Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Aug. 25 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

South Austin Moonlighters Sunday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.

Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music

Industry SMTX

Blake Robert Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu.

Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m.

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, Aug. 25, 4 - 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents Perfect Blue (1997) Sunday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.