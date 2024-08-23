MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jack’s Roadhouse
Harmonic Dissonance Rock Show Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
8 p.m. Intergalactic SpaceCorps 9 p.m. Preachers Of Hell County 10 p.m. WTM 11:11 p.m. BONE
Savage’s Wimberley
Dream Miners Friday, Aug. 23, 7 - 10 p.m.
Tantra
FM Rodeo / The Murdocks Friday, Aug. 23, 7 - 10:30 p.m. $5 cover
Wineaux Wine Bar
Live Music with Missoula Slim Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Cover: $10
Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Droptines Friday, Aug. 23 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Duett’s Texas Club
Chef Tony’s Birthday Metal Night with Trip Cigs & Gran Moreno Friday, Aug. 23, 8 - 11:55 p.m.
Tickets $15/available at duettstx.com/music
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Aug. 23, 8 - 11 p.m.
Monthly on the fourth Friday
SATURDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Caveship Release Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Annual release of spontaneously fermented ale aged in the brewer’s on-site cave
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Three Day Weekend Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m.
The Speakeasy in Buda
Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 - 8 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
Texas Renegade Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 - 10 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Cole Stephens Saturday, Aug. 24 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Riley’s Tavern
Jack Fisters Wildlife Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 - 11 p.m.
The Marc
KZSM presents: Krazy Zoo Saturday, Aug. 24 - 25, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com
The Porch
KZSM Krazy Zoo After Party Saturday, Aug. 24.
Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for details
SUNDAY
La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m.
Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies
The Railyard
National Whiskey Sour Day Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Come down and try a Whiskey Sour
The Taproom
Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Aug. 25 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
South Austin Moonlighters Sunday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.
Free; RSVP devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music
Industry SMTX
Blake Robert Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu.
Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Aug. 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, Aug. 25, 4 - 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights presents Perfect Blue (1997) Sunday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.