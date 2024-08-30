MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 - 8 p.m.

Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, Aug. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music on the Patio - Dyed Skies Friday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m.

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Lynn Crossett Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Carson Jeffrey Friday, Aug. 30 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Duett’s Texas Club

Tom Gillam Friday, Aug. 30, 8 - 10:10 p.m.

Tickets $10/available at duettstx.com/music

Happy Cow

Last Train to Juarez Friday, Aug. 30, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover

Riley’s Tavern

Billy Dee and Band Friday, Aug. 30, 9 - 11:45 p.m.

The Marc

Fall Fest with Slacker Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m.

Tickets $15/ available at themarcsm.com

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Live music with Kelany Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, Aug. 31, 3 - 6 p.m.

Savage’s Wimberley

Kim Meeks and Her Bad Habits Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 to 10 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cenikor - Honoring Together: Overdose Awareness Event Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan Saturday, Aug. 31 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $18; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

The Marc

Noizu Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m.

Tickets $20/ available at themarcsm.com

Riley’s Tavern

Tassels at the Tavern - Burlesque Show Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 - 10:30 p.m.

Riley’s Tavern

David Miner Band Saturday, Aug. 31, 10:30 p.m. (Until 12:30 a.m.)

SUNDAY La Cima

Farmer’s Market Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Sept. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Sept. 1 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

2.42 Church SMTX - Bible Study Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Two Tons of Steel - Two Tons of Sunday Funday Sunday, Sept. 1, 1 p.m.

RSVP at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music All ages - Free show

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 1, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Sana Sana Drag Open Mic Presents: Shame Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.