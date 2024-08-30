MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Industry SMTX
Art on the Rocks Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend
Riley’s Tavern
Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, Aug. 30, 6 - 8 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music on the Patio - Dyed Skies Friday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m.
Wineaux Wine Bar
Live Music with Lynn Crossett Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Carson Jeffrey Friday, Aug. 30 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Duett’s Texas Club
Tom Gillam Friday, Aug. 30, 8 - 10:10 p.m.
Tickets $10/available at duettstx.com/music
Happy Cow
Last Train to Juarez Friday, Aug. 30, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover
Riley’s Tavern
Billy Dee and Band Friday, Aug. 30, 9 - 11:45 p.m.
The Marc
Fall Fest with Slacker Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m.
Tickets $15/ available at themarcsm.com
SATURDAY
Industry SMTX
Live music with Kelany Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, Aug. 31, 3 - 6 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
Kim Meeks and Her Bad Habits Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 to 10 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cenikor - Honoring Together: Overdose Awareness Event Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan Saturday, Aug. 31 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $18; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
The Marc
Noizu Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m.
Tickets $20/ available at themarcsm.com
Riley’s Tavern
Tassels at the Tavern - Burlesque Show Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 - 10:30 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
David Miner Band Saturday, Aug. 31, 10:30 p.m. (Until 12:30 a.m.)
SUNDAY La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 301 Central Park Loop
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Sept. 1, 10:30 a.m.
Drop in or join to receive a punch card to win freebies
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Sept. 1 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
2.42 Church SMTX - Bible Study Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Two Tons of Steel - Two Tons of Sunday Funday Sunday, Sept. 1, 1 p.m.
RSVP at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music All ages - Free show
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 1, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Sana Sana Drag Open Mic Presents: Shame Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.