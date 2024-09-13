MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Friday Pie Day Friday, Sept. 13, 5 - 8 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Chris Knight Friday, Sept. 13 - Doors 7 p.m., start 8 p.m.
Tickets $40/devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music
Duett’s Texas Club
An Evening with Noah Gundersen with Abby Gundersen: Ledges 10-year Anniversary Tour Friday, Sept. 13, 7 - 11:55 p.m.
Tickets $25-$110/available at duettstx.com/music
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, Sept. 13, 7 - 10 p.m.
Second Fridays of the month
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Scotty Galaxy Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Wild Texas Wind Friday, Sept. 13 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
The Porch
Side Peace, Kitchen Knives, The Jeans Friday, Sept. 13 Doors @ 8 p.m. Music @ 9:30 p.m.
21+ no cover - 18+ $5
Riley’s Tavern
The Joel Hofmann Band Friday, Sept. 13, 8 - 9:30 p.m. Second Fridays of the month
Riley’s Tavern
Dallas Moore Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30 - 11:55 p.m.
The Marc
Tape B Friday, Sept. 13, midnight Tickets $45/available at themarcsm.com
SATURDAY
The Railyard
SMTX PRIDE Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
March will start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of MLK & LBJ (Gus Famous Chicken Parking Lot) Visit smtxpride.org for details
Charles S. Cock House Museum
HASM Treasure Sale Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Toni Price Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Mike Wayne Country Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m.
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Robert Parker Jr. Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 - 10 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
Black Saddle Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Matt Castillo Saturday, Sept. 14 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $1–$40; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Duett’s Texas Club
Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol with Gus Baldwin & The Sketch Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 - 11 p.m.
Tickets $15/available at duettstx.com/music
Happy Cow
Canaan Bryce Saturday, Sept. 14, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets $7-$12; available online and at the door. happycowtickets. com This show is 21+
The Marc
Barely Alive presents Better Off Dead Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 p.m.
Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com
The Porch
Ben Slade, Tough on Fridays Saturday, Sept. 14 Doors @ 9 p.m. Music @ 9:30pm 21+ no cover - 18+ $5 Riley’s Tavern
Josh Baca and The Hot Tamales Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 - 11:55 p.m.
SUNDAY
La Cima
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Taproom
Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 15 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and The-DoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Gonzo Compadres (Formed by Jerry Jeff Walker) Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.
RSVP at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music All ages - Free show
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every third Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights presents: The Faculty (1998) Parts filmed right here in San Marcos!
Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.