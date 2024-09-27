MUSIC & EVENTS

FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing

Friday Pie Day Friday, Sept. 27, 5 - 8 p.m.

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 - 8 p.m.

Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, Sept. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - &Bops Presents “Beans & Bops One Year Anniversary” Ft. Brainwavve, Kinder, Kuvu, Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice, Dr. Funkyfingers, Geoff B., Little Jack, Soralia and Wrex Gallery Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Wineaux Wine Bar

Live Music with Victor Bustos Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Hank Weaver Friday, Sept. 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Sept. 27, 8 - 11 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Friday

The Marc

Baauer 360 Set Friday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m.

Free RSVP / $7 guaranteed entry available at themarcsm.com

SATURDAY

The Railyard Industry SMTX

National Drink Beer Day Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Live music with Kelany Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, Sept. 28, 3 - 6 p.m.

Riley’s Tavern

Riley’s Annual Hawaiian Luau Saturday, Sept. 28, 4 - 8 p.m. No cover; $15 luau plates

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Jaimie Cameron Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 - 10 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Uazit, Jaize and Soralia Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

The Porch

Grace The Empress, Hunch, Unsurpassed Profit, Royal Regiment Saturday, Sept. 28; Doors at 7:30 p.m.

21+ no cover; 18+ $5

Tantra

HOME Center presents Rock Bottom String Band Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

$5 cover goes to support HOME Center

Riley’s Tavern

Beth Lee and The Breakups Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 - 11:55 p.m.

Happy Cow

JJ Garrett Band Saturday, Sept. 28, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover

The Marc

Gordo 360 Set Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m.

Early Bird GA $25 / $30 GA available at themarcsm.com

SUNDAY

La Cima The Taproom

Farmer’s Market Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Sept. 29 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.

Green Heron Bookshop

Coffee & Crosswords Sunday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.

Free - Coffee/tea available for purchase or bring your own

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Guy Forsyth Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show

Industry SMTX

Blake Robert Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.

$15 bottomless mimosas Monthly on every last Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Industry SMTX

Candace Hastings Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

2.42 Church SMTX - Bible Study Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 28, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Paint With Liz - Spooky Themed Paint Party Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.