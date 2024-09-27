MUSIC & EVENTS
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Free Range Farmers Market Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roughhouse Brewing
Friday Pie Day Friday, Sept. 27, 5 - 8 p.m.
Industry SMTX
Art on the Rocks Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend
Riley’s Tavern
Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, Sept. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - &Bops Presents “Beans & Bops One Year Anniversary” Ft. Brainwavve, Kinder, Kuvu, Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice, Dr. Funkyfingers, Geoff B., Little Jack, Soralia and Wrex Gallery Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Wineaux Wine Bar
Live Music with Victor Bustos Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Hank Weaver Friday, Sept. 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Sept. 27, 8 - 11 p.m.
Monthly on the fourth Friday
The Marc
Baauer 360 Set Friday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m.
Free RSVP / $7 guaranteed entry available at themarcsm.com
SATURDAY
The Railyard Industry SMTX
National Drink Beer Day Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Live music with Kelany Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, Sept. 28, 3 - 6 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
Riley’s Annual Hawaiian Luau Saturday, Sept. 28, 4 - 8 p.m. No cover; $15 luau plates
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Jaimie Cameron Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 - 10 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Uazit, Jaize and Soralia Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
The Porch
Grace The Empress, Hunch, Unsurpassed Profit, Royal Regiment Saturday, Sept. 28; Doors at 7:30 p.m.
21+ no cover; 18+ $5
Tantra
HOME Center presents Rock Bottom String Band Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
$5 cover goes to support HOME Center
Riley’s Tavern
Beth Lee and The Breakups Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 - 11:55 p.m.
Happy Cow
JJ Garrett Band Saturday, Sept. 28, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover
The Marc
Gordo 360 Set Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m.
Early Bird GA $25 / $30 GA available at themarcsm.com
SUNDAY
La Cima The Taproom
Farmer’s Market Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Sept. 29 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.
Green Heron Bookshop
Coffee & Crosswords Sunday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.
Free - Coffee/tea available for purchase or bring your own
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Guy Forsyth Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show
Industry SMTX
Blake Robert Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.
$15 bottomless mimosas Monthly on every last Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Industry SMTX
Candace Hastings Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
2.42 Church SMTX - Bible Study Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 28, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Paint With Liz - Spooky Themed Paint Party Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.