A MUSIC VIDEO AND A FUNDRAISER

Rock Bottom String Band started in San Marcos about a decade ago in San Marcos, and this weekend, they are planning to film their next music video at the San Marcos Skatepark. They are asking for people who can do cool tricks at the skatepark to help film what is described as an “early 2000s pop-punk music video.” They will be starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, so if you’re ready to shred head on down and check it out. Also, there is a fundraiser going on to support the Dunbar Heritage Association. The Chipotle at 401 N LBJ Drive will be sharing 25% of event sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with DHA on Saturday. A minimum of $150 will be donated, according to the Chipotle fundraising website. Make sure and tell the cashier you are there to support Dunbar to make sure your purchase is accounted for in the donation.