Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

This Eastern Tiger Swallowtail feasts on Rainbow Rhythm Tiger Swirl blossoms.

New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

Rainbow Rhythm Sound of My Heart thrills with sheer elegance and a mystifying beauty. Photos by Norman Winter

New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

Rainbow Rhythm Lake of Fire is sure to set your garden ablaze.

New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

Rainbow Rhythm King of the Ages will make your garden come alive.

New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

New Rainbow Rhythm Daylilies: Stunning for the ages

Sun, 01/17/2021 - 5:00am

Rainbow Rhythm King of the Ages daylily has the gardening world abuzz with anticipation for spring 2021. This is a 38-inch-tall new daylily making its debut and offering the rarest of colors in the garden world. It is a combination of butter yellow, peach and apricot blend. That would be ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021