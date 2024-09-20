OKTOBERFEST ON FRIDAY, CHURCH ON SUNDAY

October is coming and with it a longstanding German Tradition - Oktoberfest. Zelicks Icehouse will have its own Oktoberfest tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. with music by the Hot Peppers, who, according to their facebook, play “Polka’s, Waltzes, Marches, Classic Country, Irish, Italian, patriotic, Christmas, a little Jazz & Tejano” and sing in “German, Czech, Spanish and English.” There will also be a Stein holding contest and a Shiner rep on site. Drink beer to your

hearts delight and celebrate this wonderful fall tradition. My other event is for the Christian crowd. New Zion Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Colby Cotton’s one year anniversary as pastor of the church. This should be a fun and celebratory service that one should definitely plan to attend. If you’re looking for a new church, this one will fill you with the spirit as the band and choir are phenomenal and the preaching is top notch.