P. Terry’s to distribute prized-filled eggs to introduce new breakfast burger

P. Terry’s Burger Stand will distribute 1,000 prize-filled eggs around the Austin-metro and surrounding areas, including San Marcos on Sunday, in anticipation of its new limited-time breakfast burger.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand recently announced a new breakfast menu item, the Spicy Egg Burger, available for a limited time at all P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations beginning Monday. The new Spicy Egg Burger features cage-free scrambled eggs, all-natural sausage or bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, and P. Terry’s house-made salsa. Guests will find the new Spicy Egg Burger available on all P. Terry’s breakfast menus for $3.25 for the sandwich and $6.45 for the combo, which includes fresh-cut breakfast potatoes and coffee.

Each of the 1,000 eggs distributed will contain a special P. Terry’s prize unique to the new Spicy Egg Burger and will be redeemable at all P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations.

P. Terry’s has been family-owned by Texans for Texans since 2005. Known for its focus on all-natural ingredients and scratch cooking, P. Terry's serves fresh, never-frozen black Angus beef (free of hormones and antibiotics), chicken patties formed in-house from whole chicken breast and fresh-cut fries made from all-natural Idaho potatoes — free of trans fats and hydrogenated oils. P. Terry’s proclaimed mission is to, “always provide fresh, high-quality food at an affordable price while taking care of our customers, crew, and community every chance we get.” Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night, the menu also includes egg burgers using cage-free eggs, fresh-cut breakfast potatoes, fresh-baked banana bread and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, hand-spun milkshakes and vegetarian patties made fresh daily from a proprietary recipe.